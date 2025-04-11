£1M ocean tank launches at SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth

SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth

The tank is home to some of the world’s most stunning creatures and will be a lasting memorial to HMS Gloucester which sank off the coast of Norfolk in 1682.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new £1M state of the art Ocean Tank has opened at SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth.

The tank – home to some of the most stunning sea creatures from around the world – has been five months in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now, for the first time ever, visitors will be able to view more than 30 different species as they become accustomed to their new surroundings.

The 250,000-litre capacity tank features a shipwreck which provides an intriguing habitat for the marine creatures to explore.

The habitat is based on HMS Gloucester – the royal warship which sank off the Norfolk coast in 1682. The shipwreck was believed to have been discovered by two divers in 2007, but the full public reveal of the find was not disclosed until three years ago.

The display is intended to be a lasting tribute in Great Yarmouth to those who lost their lives so tragically.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ocean Tank has been fitted with new bespoke display windows and an interactive experience allowing guests to both see and hear the crashing of the waves all around them.

The creatures who have been enjoying a holiday away from Great Yarmouth at other SEA LIFE centres around the UK during the refurbishment, have been slowly making their way back home this week.

Nigel Croasdale said: “It is wonderful now – after five months – to be able to welcome our creatures back home – and to an even better home than we had previously here in Great Yarmouth. This really is state of the art and something every special.

“We cannot wait to hear the reaction of our guests when they see this new and quite incredible and unique tank. We are sure they will love it as much as our creatures do too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is also particularly special to have a poignant link to HMS Gloucester - we felt this was particularly fitting given the disaster happened so close to us.”

Creatures which can be found in the Ocean Tank, include: Moray eel, Blacktip reef sharks, Brownbanded bamboo sharks, Foxface rabbitfish, Tangs, Surgeonfish, Unicorn Fish, Angelfish, Blue-lined snappers and Pompano.

Further information about SEA LIFE Great Yarmouth is available from: https://www.visitsealife.com/great-yarmouth/