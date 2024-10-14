Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British Psychological Society’s online Careers Festival returns between 4-8 November.

Perfect for those looking to pursue a career in psychology, this industry-leading online event spans five days over four different virtual stages. Topics covered include everything from traditional psychology career routes and new workforce roles to psychology-inspired occupations.

Confirmed speakers include:

Respected organisational psychologist, founder of APS Intelligence Ltd and former professional NBA athlete, Professor John Amaechi OBE

National Clinical Lead for Psychological Professions at NHS England Dr Adrian Whittington

Critically acclaimed author Kimberley Wilson whose books include How to Build a Healthy Brain and Unprocessed: How the Food We Eat Is Fuelling Our Mental Health Crisis

NHS England’s National Clinical Director for Health and Justice Dr Sunil Lad

Executive Officer for the European Academy of Occupational Health Psychology Dr Kevin Teoh and many more

President of the British Psychological Society Dr Roman Raczka said:

“The BPS Careers Festival will provide aspiring psychologists with exciting new insights into the wonderful and diverse careers in psychology research and practice.

“Our speakers will be sharing hints and tips about how you can best prepare for a career in psychology, and our workshops will help you practise some of those key employability skills when transitioning through your career journey. I wish an event like this existed when I was first thinking about entering the profession.”

Join us at the 2024 Careers Festival and take the next step towards a rewarding career in psychology. Find out more via the official BPS website.