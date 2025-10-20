Pub teams get Halloween zombie training from real-life Dr Survival

Zombie encountering Marston’s The Acorn general manager Beth Moore.

Pub workers are receiving training in how to cope with a zombie apocalypse this Halloween from a real-life Dr Survival.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Martson’s venues are being put through their paces by Dr Sarita Robinson - one of the UK’s leading experts in survival psychology.

It comes as a new study by the pub chain discovered that two out of five (39%) Brits would head straight to the boozer in the event of a zombie apocalypse, ahead of the supermarket (33%), staying at home (14%) and a military base (13%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before becoming the nation’s go-to expert on surviving the unexpected, Dr Robinson spent two decades studying how humans react in real-life crises – from helicopter crashes to shipwrecks.

Dr Sarita Robinson giving Marston’s pub staff zombie training.

Associate Dean of Psychology & Humanities at the University of Lancashire, she’s advised everyone from emergency responders to the military on how to keep calm when panic sets in, earning her the title Dr Survival.

She explains: “The science is the same whether you’re dealing with a flood, a fire, or a full-blown zombie attack.

“When danger hits, the body floods with different neurochemicals. These can help you run fast, but it can also scramble clear thinking. Preparation and laughter are the two biggest antidotes – they help the brain override fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She adds: “I’ve studied professionals who deal with extreme stress every day and the great British landlord already has many of those same instincts. They read people, they stay calm, and they’re the first to bring everyone together when things go wrong. That’s exactly what survival psychology is all about.”

Dr Sarita Robinson giving Marston’s The Acorn team member Mia Fenton zombie training

Dr Robinson’s training harnesses real survival psychology to help bar teams stay cool, think clearly and keep customers smiling - even if the unexpected happens. Staff at The Acorn in Accrington, Lancashire, were put through their paces ahead of Halloween.

According to the study, half (50%) of Brits believe their local landlord has the right skills to lead them through the apocalypse.

One in four (28%) even ‘strongly believe’ they’d personally survive, with women marginally more confident than men – suggesting, as Dr Robinson jokes, that “women might just have the upper hand when it comes to outlasting the undead”. Boomers think they’re most likely to survive (65%) with Gen Z least confident (63%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked which famous Brits they would most like to face a zombie apocalypse with, the nation’s top choice was the calming presence of Holly Willoughby (14%).

Marston’s Zombie cocktail

She is followed by the quick-thinking rap king Stormzy (12%), and rugged and resourceful film hardman Tom Hardy (11%) in third.

When asked which pub regulars would be most useful, the pub quiz team captain (29%) topped the list, followed by the landlord (22%) and bar staff (22%).

Pubs were also rated for their practical strengths, with a third (33%) citing strong doors and locks, one in four (24%) praising the community spirit, and 22% voting for the ready supply of beer and snacks as key survival advantages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as over 1,000 of Marston’s pubs will be offering a special Halloween Zombie cocktail that packs a spooky punch this October, while selected sites will be offering a spine-tingling limited time themed menu.

Dr Robinson adds: “If you can keep your head in a zombie apocalypse, you can handle anything – and where better to practise than the pub? It’s about staying calm, making good decisions quickly and keeping everyone working together. After all, laughter, lager and a solid escape plan are a winning combination.”

John Green, Director of operations for the North said: "Our pub teams are superstars who cope with almost anything with a calm and level head - but this might be the first time we’ve prepared them for zombies.

“It’s a fun way to celebrate Halloween, but there’s a serious message underneath: our teams are brilliant under pressure and our pubs bring people together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Survival’s top tips for surviving a zombie apocalypse in the pub

1. Prep before the panic

“Stock up early - not just on beer but on water, first-aid kits and snacks. Nobody makes smart decisions on an empty stomach.

2. Know your exits

"When fear strikes, people can freeze or run the wrong way. Treat your pub like a fortress - identify exits, cover windows and maybe pick the stool nearest the fire door."

3. Brush up on first aid - before you need it

“The worst time to learn first aid is after someone’s been bitten. Practising first aid gives your brain an automatic shortcut under stress. You’ll save precious seconds – and maybe your pint."

4. Stick together – it’s science

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we face fear as a group, the body releases oxytocin, the bonding hormone that helps people stay calm and cooperate. It’s biological proof that hiding out in the pub with friends is a smart move."

5. Keep morale on tap

"Psychological stamina wins survival. Humour, music and community bonding keep spirits high and fear low. In other words – keep the jokes flowing as freely as the ale."

The celebs Brits most want to experience a zombie apocalypse with

1. Holly Willoughby 14% 2. Stormzy 12% 3. Tom Hardy 11% 4. Nigella Lawson 10% 5. David Beckham 9% 5. Bear Grylls 9% 5. Gemma Collins 9% 5. Gordon Ramsay 9% 9. Adele 7% 10. Florence Pugh 6%