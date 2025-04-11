Puppies on Parade at the Seavington Hunt

The puppies are four weeks old and just starting to explore their surroundings

The Seavington Hunt in Somerset has welcomed a litter of new puppies to join its trail hunting pack.

The eight new arrivals are finding their feet, with a specially-made cosy kennel for night-time and a grass pen to allow them to explore their surroundings safely during the day.

The puppies are now four weeks old and are fed on Weetabix and puppy milk.

First in line to look after the pups is two year old Matilda Cinnamond, who would move into the kennels herself if she could, according to dad Duncan.

The playful puppies are a much-loved addition to the pack

Duncan Cinnamond, Huntsman for the Seavington, said: “Matilda is great at keeping an eye on the puppies and she absolutely loves all the hounds – she has a natural affinity with them as they are very gentle and she has spent such a lot of time here. Her favourite is a hound called Happy – they are inseparable. We think she will take to trail hunting very well when she is a bit older, as she loves horses too.”

The Seavington Hunt is a member of the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA), the regulatory body for trail hunting.

Trail hunting does not involve pursuit of any animal. Instead, the hounds are trained to follow a pre-laid scent trail, preserving the traditions, skills and employment associated with hunting, while remaining in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004.

BHSA members sign up to a code of conduct and uphold the highest standards of welfare for the horses and hounds involved in the sport.

Approximately 15,000 foxhounds, harriers, and beagles are currently engaged in trail hunting and the future of every one would be jeopardised should trail hunting ever be banned, the BHSA reports.