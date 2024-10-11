Raven Chapman: First-ever women's world title fight in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boxing fans around the world will be buzzing with excitement as the highly anticipated match between Raven Chapman and Skye Nicolson is set to headline the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol showdown on October 12th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boxing fans around the world will witness a momentous occasion as Chapman steps into the ring for a chance to become a world champion. This isn’t just any title fight, as she will be making history as one of the first women to box in Saudi Arabia during the prestigious Riyadh Season, marking a groundbreaking moment for women’s sports in the region.

A rising star in the featherweight rankings, Chapman is known for her speed, power and tactical acumen. She enters the fight with an impressive undefeated record of 9-0. The English boxer has been making waves with her impressive performances. A victory over Nicolson would not only catapult her to the top of the division but also cement her legacy as one of the most promising talents in women's boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the upcoming fight, in an exclusive statement to the Parimatch boxing team, Raven expressed that, “I’ve worked hard my whole life to become a world champion and on October 12th in Riyadh, I’m going to make it happen. This is also a historic moment for women’s boxing, being the first two females to step onto the ring on a Riyadh season show in Saudi Arabia, so that adds another exciting element to the next couple of months”

Norwich’s Raven Chapman Makes History

Nicolson, the reigning WBC featherweight champion, brings an impressive record of 11-0 to the table. Renowned for her technical prowess and aggressive fighting style, the Australian southpaw has quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the division. Her recent victories over Sarah Mahfoud and Dyana Vargas have solidified her status as one of the top contenders in the world.

The clash between Nicolson and Chapman promises to be a thrilling spectacle for fans. Both fighters possess exceptional skills and are determined to showcase their abilities on the grand stage of Riyadh Season. The matchup is expected to be a fierce battle of wills, with the outcome likely to be decided by the slightest of margins.

As the first women's world title fight in Saudi Arabia, this historic event is a testament to the progress made in women's boxing and the growing recognition of female athletes in the Middle East. It is a significant step towards breaking down barriers and creating new opportunities for women in the sport.

Don't miss this historic clash of titans! Tune in on October 12th to witness the future of women's boxing unfold.