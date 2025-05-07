Raver Tots family-friendly rave is coming to Norwich in May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Raver Tots, the UK’s leading multi-award-winning family-friendly rave and festival, is back and better than ever for 2025, bringing one of its high-energy raves to St Mary's Works on May 18. This exciting day promises to be filled with music, dance, and fun activities that the whole family will enjoy.

The Norwich event will showcase show-stopping performances from special guest DJs playing the best in house, garage, and drum and bass.

This year Raver Tots has already seen performances from the likes of So Solid Crew, Artful Dodger, DJ Luck and McNeat, Leanne Louise, alongside dancers, performers, cold pyro, bubbles, festival-sized confetti blasts, multi coloured lasers and lighting, parachute games, giant balloons, licensed bar and face painting, to create the ultimate multisensory experience for all ages.

With more events, new venues, and an all-star residency of legendary artists, Raver Tots promises an unforgettable experience for families looking to celebrate music and dance together in 2025.

Saoirse Holland, Director of Raver Tots, said: “We're thrilled to be launching our biggest Spring/Summer tour yet. It feels so important this year to take some time out, hit the dancefloor and celebrate life with our loved ones, we've pulled out all the stops with our lineups and I can't wait to see everyone enjoying themselves!”

Event Details:

Date : Sunday, May 18

: Sunday, May 18 Time : 2pm – 4pm

: 2pm – 4pm Location: St Mary’s Works, 24 St Mary's Plain, Norwich NR3 3AF

Tickets: Kids tickets from £12 and Adult tickets from £14.

Raver Tots offers a safe and fun environment for all ages, with music played at child-friendly noise levels and a focus on creating lasting memories for families.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable family experience in Norwich. Book your tickets now at https://www.fatsoma.com/e/ffms8gnp/raver-tots-norwich