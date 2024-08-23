Reading Festival-goers stunned by surprise train station Teddy Swims gig

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Unsuspecting commuters were treated to a surprise performance from one of the hottest artists of Reading Festival, who teamed up with Rockstar Energy Drink to kick-start an weekend of music as soon as they stepped off the platform on their way to the bank holiday event.

To celebrate its headline partnership with Reading Festival, chart-topping, platinum American artist Teddy Swims joined forces with Rockstar Energy Drink to leave commuters in awe with an impromptu acoustic performance as they arrived at Reading train station en route to the first day of the festival.

Known for the breakout success of his 2023 hit single Lose Control, Teddy Swims, who will also go on to perform at Reading Festival this weekend, wowed fans with a spontaneous performance at the local train station ahead of his gig at the event. Though he is hard to miss with his distinct look, Teddy sported an incognito hat and sunglasses to seamlessly blend into the crowd full of festival goers and passers by going about their commute to the festival, passing through the station, before making his way to an unattended piano set-up inside the station.

The crowd quickly gathered around the piano in a buzz of anticipation, with their tents and festival supplies in tow, before the artist revealed his true identity and launched into a mesmerising performance of chart-topping tracks including Lose Control, The Door and Funeral, hyping and energising fans for a sing-a-long serenade that made the station vibrate. Daily commuters and festival-goers alike were left speechless, transforming what would have been a mundane period of travel into an unforgettable music experience that left them enthused with energy.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Teddy Swims said: “I loved getting to partner up with Rockstar Energy Drink to give everyone going to the festival a little surprise at the train station – it’s always such an honour and so humbling to see the different walks of life that come together to listen to music. I love y’all and thank you for letting me do the best job in the entire world. See you all there this weekend!”

The surprise performance at Reading train station is just one highlight of Rockstar Energy Drink's partnership with Live Nation across six major musical festivals across the UK, having previously collaborated with Anne-Marie, Craig David and Wes Nelson to surprise and delight fans at Parklife and TRNSMT festivals across the summer. Together, both the energy drink and entertainment brand are committed to crafting unforgettable experiences and enriching the festival journey for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Sarah Mahoney, Marketing Manager at PepsiCo, remarked: "As a brand, we’ve been dedicated to enhancing the festival experience for music fans all summer, and we’re incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved, culminating in an amazing performance with Teddy Swims. We are already planning how we can build on 2024 making it an even better experience for fans before, during, and after the festival experience, so keep an eye out - 2025 is going to be an incredible year!”

Since launching the Rockstar Energy Drink Press Play platform last year, the energy drink’s brand has been building its credibility within the music industry, recognising it as a pivotal passion point for its fans. As we come to the end of the festival season, Rockstar Energy Drink looks forward to 2025 in continuing the brands mission in providing fans with access to the music and events they cherish across the entirety of their festival partnership with Live Nation in the UK.

To stay updated on the latest developments and learn more about accessing other Rockstar Energy Drink music experiences this summer, visit our website at www.rockstarenergy.co.uk.