Red Lion in Winfrith Marks VE Day 80th Anniversary with Historic Pint Prices First 80 Pints of Fursty Ferret on 8 May at 1945 Equivalent Price of £2.67

The Red Lion pub in Winfrith is turning back the clock this VE Day, celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe with a heartfelt tribute and a taste of 1945.

To honour the occasion, the Red Lion will be offering the first 80 pints of the ever-popular Fursty Ferret ale on 8th May at just £2.67 – the inflation-adjusted equivalent of 1 shilling and 2 pence, the reported price of a pint in 1945.

Manager Lizzie Barr commented:

“We wanted to do something fun and meaningful to bring the community together and mark the significance of VE Day. Sharing a pint at a 1945 price is a small gesture with a big message: remembering the past while enjoying the present. We’re proud to be part of such a wonderful village and can’t wait to see everyone on the day.”

The Red Lion will feature 1940s décor, wartime tunes, and traditional pub fare in honour of the era.

Come down to the Red Lion on Thursday 8th May to raise a glass to 80 years of peace, remembrance, and good company.