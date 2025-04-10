Relive the best of 90s dance with Rhythm of the 90s at CarFest 2025’s Wigwam Stage

Rhythm of the 90s will perform at CarFest 2025

Prepare to relive the best of 90s dance as Rhythm of the 90s, the UK's top live dance anthems band, brings their energetic, nostalgia-packed set to the Wigwam Stage at The BarFest Arms hosted by Timothy Taylor’s on Sunday, 24th August.

Combining the biggest hits from Faithless, Darude, The Prodigy, and more with the power of a fully live seven-piece band, their performances have ignited stages at festivals like Glastonbury, Victorious, and Latitude.

Known for their dynamic shows and unmatched crowd interaction, Rhythm of the 90s delivers non-stop, high-octane performances that keep the energy levels at an all-time high. Expect to hear timeless tracks like "Insomnia", "Sandstorm", and "Rhythm is a Dancer", recreated live with electrifying precision. Whether you're a lifelong fan of 90s dance music or experiencing it for the first time, this band brings a party atmosphere that resonates with every generation.

With an ever-growing fanbase and a string of sold-out shows, their infectious energy will get the CarFest crowd dancing like it’s the 90s all over again. Rhythm of the 90s is set to be one of the weekend's most unforgettable acts.

At The BarFest Arms, Hosted by Timothy Taylor’s, the festival’s much-loved pub setting pairs great live music with award-winning ales, including their celebrated pale ale, Landlord and their session IPA Hopical Storm, alongside a wide selection of lagers, wines, spirits, and soft drinks. Festival-goers can relax, enjoy a drink, and witness some of the UK’s most exciting up-and-coming musical talent in a lively and welcoming atmosphere.

Now in its fifteenth year, CarFest 2025, founded by Virgin Radio presenter Chris Evans, continues to offer far more than just cars. The festival brings together six distinct experiences in one, including FoodFest for culinary enthusiasts, KidsFest for family-friendly fun, RetroFest for all things vintage, SpaFest for wellness and relaxation, StarFest featuring celebrity guests and expert talks, and, of course, CarFest itself for high-speed thrills and breathtaking car displays.

Beyond its entertainment value, CarFest remains dedicated to its core mission of raising funds for UK children’s charities.

Since its inception in 2012, the festival has donated all of its profits to charity, raising an impressive £1.26 million in 2024 alone. The 2025 edition will continue to support vital causes, including BBC Children in Need, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, Young Epilepsy, and the local Hampshire hospice Naomi House & Jacksplace.

With an unbeatable lineup of live music, family-friendly entertainment, and an unwavering commitment to charitable giving, CarFest 2025 promises to be one of the summer’s most unmissable events.

Tickets for CarFest 2025 are available now at www.carfest.org.