Renowned executive vegan pastry chef Danielle Maupertuis hosts easter special vegan & gluten-free afternoon tea with cooking tips at Thrive Café

Chef Danielle's plant based fine dining afternoon tea

Chef Danielle, a celebrated name in the vegan culinary world, will be presenting a special Easter themed fine-dining vegan afternoon tea experience, offering guests a unique opportunity to explore vegan cuisine.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thrive Café is delighted to welcome chef Danielle Maupertuis for a special event showcasing her expertise in vegan patisserie on Sunday, 13 April from 3pm to 5pm.

During the event, chef Danielle will share insider tips and explain simple swaps on how to make desserts and savouries vegan friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her innovative approach to creating delicious, cruelty free pastries has earned her international recognition and awards.

Chef Danielle

“I am delighted to bring my vegan afternoon tea experience to Cambridge again – it is such a wonderful place to be!” says, Chef Danielle Maupertuis.

“It’s a brilliant chance to showcase how delicious and versatile vegan pastries can be at such a wonderful plant based café as Thrive Cafe. I am looking forward to sharing my passion for vegan baking with the guests again.”

The event is designed to be inclusive and is open to all, whether you follow a vegan diet, are dairy or gluten free, interested in learning more about plant based baking… or just love afternoon teas!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chef Danielle was the only vegan chef at this years Ideal Home Exhibition. She is also a trainer for The Vegetarian Society…. and is currently working on her second book.

Chef Danielle's plant based fine dining afternoon tea

The Easter menu is:

VEGAN AND GLUTEN-FREE MENU:

Sweet potato scones, cream and jam

Sweets

Easter Nest, mango and passionfruit cheesecake

Robin’s House, mouth-melting brownie, raspberry jam, chocolate cream

Soft-boiled vegan egg, coconut panna cotta, chocolate halva, sponge

Savouries

Homemade seeds bread, plant-based cheddar, rocket

Mexican wrap, guacamole, assorted beans, tomato salsa

French ratatouille tartlet, zucchini, eggplant, peppers

£39 only, tea or coffee included

“And of course, my usual demo, how to make some of these gorgeous desserts…”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To reserve your place please click here: linktr.ee/chef_danielle_maupertuis

Chef Danielle is passionate about bringing back the art of baking…. And to our knowledge she is the only chef who integrates a demo at her fine dining afternoon tea events!

Chef Danielles gluten free and vegan afternoon teas are themed too with Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's and more on offer. Chef Danielle also offers a bespoke fine dining catering service.

Chef Danielle is the author of Vegans Deserve Better than a Fruit Salad: olympiapublishers.com/books/vegans-deserve-better-than-a-fruit-salad

Sheaf Street Health Store, 20 Sheaf Street, Daventry NN11 4AB.