Reveal Rosslare with Stena Line

The Stena Nordica

First developed in 1906 to accommodate steam ferry traffic between Great Britain and Ireland, Rosslare Port has gone through many changes but with miles of sandy beaches, spectacular sea views and a warm Wexford welcome, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a short break.

It is also home to a number of awesome festivals throughout the year giving you the perfect reason to explore Ireland’s south-east.

It really couldn’t be simpler, all that is left for you to do is pack your car and plan how to make the most of your break. Helpfully, Stena Line has compiled a list of festivals and experiences to enjoy.

Rosslare Small Boats Festival

The 37th Rosslare Small Boats Festival runs from 13-19 September. Fished from Kilmore Quay Harbour, the kind of fish to be caught in this area is some of the most varied in Ireland. There are regularly between 30 and 45 boats competing at the event in a range of categories including best specimen of the week, heaviest fish of the festival and biggest bass.

Walled Town Medieval Day

This family friendly free event takes place on Saturday 16th August and features weaponry and combat displays, living history tents and craft displays with Fingal Living History Society. Enjoy Wex Walks Storytelling, children’s archaeology dig with the School of Irish Archaeology, shield and face painting and music by Extreme Rhythm and Craobh Loch Garman Comhaltas.

International Outdoor Adventure Centre

This award-winning campsite and adventure centre has many activities including high ropes, crate stacking, kayaking, archery, axe throwing and more. Ideally located, you can make the most of Wexford’s many glorious beaches and amenities, explore the gastro pubs or visit the myriad of visitor attractions in the area.

Irish National Heritage Park

This is immersive storytelling at its finest. Just 15 minutes from Rosslare, it provides a wonderful insight into the 9,000 years of Irish History. This is the home of Ireland’s first Norman castle, built in 1169. Offering three tours, each dedicated to a specific period in Ireland’s history – Pre-Historic Ireland, Early Christian Ireland and the Age of Invasion, and a falconry centre with a vast number of birds of prey, along with some adorable owls to observe.

Explore the Saltee Islands

The Saltee Islands ferry departs from the harbour at Kilmore Quay and allows visitors to explore two historic islands – the 89-hectare Great Saltee and the 37-hectare Little Saltee. Both islands played host to Normans, Vikings, early Christian Hermits and Medieval monks. See if you can spot the throne, flag-staff and obelisk left there by Michael the First when you visit.

If your best laid plans have a habit of changing, don’t worry – with Flexi fares and four sailings per day, customers can change the time and date of their sailing. Those who upgrade to the Premium fare will enjoy the benefits of flexible booking and access to the luxurious Stena Plus Lounge for over 8s.

Prices start from just £149 per car or you can visit the region as a foot passenger for just £41. For more information visit http://www.stenaline.co.uk