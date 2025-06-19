River Wye is a ‘unique’ paddling trail, say kayaking team

Ross-on-Wye is a sight to behold from the water

A team of kayakers have dubbed a paddle trail on the River Wye, in Herefordshire, as ‘unique’ and ‘beautiful’.

The Paddle UK team have been taking on the challenge to paddle as many inland waterways as possible.

These include peaceful canals to winding rivers across the UK and can all be found on the PaddlePoints website.

The River Wye trail starts in Hoarwithy and ends at Ross-on-Wye

The paddle trail on the Ross-on-Wye is full of history

Craig Duff, Head of PaddlePoints, said: “Paddlers share all of these amazing trails on the PaddlePoints website and it’s great that we get to check them out.

“The River Wye is very popular with lots of people and you can see why. It’s a precious and beautiful environment and a unique place to paddle.

“Kayaking, Stand Up Paddleboarding, canoeing, is the best way to experience these incredible blue spaces.”

The team started their trip by parking and launching from the Paddle UK Hoarwithy campsite (HR1 4TT).

The River Wye is a great place to explore via a kayak

There is a reduced fee of £3 for Paddle UK members, and affiliated clubs and registered youth groups.

Non-Paddle UK members have to pay £6.

The end point is in Ross-on-Wye (HR9 7BT), so you will need to shuttle between the two points using a car.