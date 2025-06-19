River Wye is a ‘unique’ paddling trail, say kayaking team
The Paddle UK team have been taking on the challenge to paddle as many inland waterways as possible.
These include peaceful canals to winding rivers across the UK and can all be found on the PaddlePoints website.
The River Wye trail starts in Hoarwithy and ends at Ross-on-Wye
Craig Duff, Head of PaddlePoints, said: “Paddlers share all of these amazing trails on the PaddlePoints website and it’s great that we get to check them out.
“The River Wye is very popular with lots of people and you can see why. It’s a precious and beautiful environment and a unique place to paddle.
“Kayaking, Stand Up Paddleboarding, canoeing, is the best way to experience these incredible blue spaces.”
The team started their trip by parking and launching from the Paddle UK Hoarwithy campsite (HR1 4TT).
There is a reduced fee of £3 for Paddle UK members, and affiliated clubs and registered youth groups.
Non-Paddle UK members have to pay £6.
The end point is in Ross-on-Wye (HR9 7BT), so you will need to shuttle between the two points using a car.