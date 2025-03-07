Robbie Williams brings brand new art exhibition Radical Honesty to Moco Museum London

From left: Portrait by Jason Hetherington; Limiting Self Beliefs; Robbie Williams portrait by Marc Roses; Radical Honesty 3; Radical Honesty 2. © Robbie Williams, 2025

Moco Museum London is proud to announce the launch of Radical Honesty, a brand-new solo exhibition by global icon Robbie Williams, marking the third chapter of his journey with the museum. This exhibition debuts his latest collection of sculpture works for the very first time

A true superstar who needs no introduction, Williams has captivated audiences worldwide for decades with his chart-topping music, larger-than-life personality and fearless creativity. Now, following the success of his groundbreaking Netflix documentary and critically acclaimed biopic film Better Man, Williams offers a new insight into his artistic expression with this highly anticipated showcase.

Known for his fearless self-expression and unfiltered, radical honesty, Williams presents an exhibition of never-before-seen work and sculptures. For the very first time, Williams’ expressive style manifests as striking physical pieces that use a mix of materials and layered textures that expand his visual language of sarcasm, self-deprecation, and playful irreverence.

From a marble depiction of anxiety and a seat designated for uninterrupted introversion to a monumental jumper of mixed feelings and vibrant canvases that explore personal narratives - it’s all there, blunt and unpolished, yet oddly comforting.

With a bold and raw perspective, Radical Honestytransforms personal experiences into thought-provoking art, challenging visitors to embrace their imperfections and redefine strength through authenticity.

“For Radical Honesty, I invite you to rejoice in all the things that make us human: anxiety, self-love, introversion, morning mirror pep talks. In a world obsessed with keeping it together, embracing the chaos might just be the most radical thing you can do" says Robbie Williams. “Sit with the chaos and face the self-judgement, and judgement from others, head-on.”

Kim Logchies-Prins, Co-founder & Curator of Moco Museum, says: “We are incredibly proud to present Robbie’s latest exhibition in London. His previous showcases in Amsterdam and Barcelona have been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, drawing thousands of visitors who connected deeply with his artistic vision. This exhibition is a natural evolution, and we are excited to see how it resonates with audiences in the UK.”

Following the success of his previous exhibitions - Pride and Self-Prejudice at Moco Museum Amsterdam and Confessions of a Crowded Mind at Moco Museum Barcelona - Williams’ latest showcase further cements his artistic voice in the contemporary art scene.

Radical Honesty will open to the public at Moco Museum London from 25 April.