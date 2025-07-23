Rockwater's 'The Table' supper clubs take diners on a culinary journey around the world without leaving Dorset

Rockwater Branksome has launched ‘The Table’, an exclusive monthly supper club series that transports guests on a global culinary adventure through carefully crafted seasonal menus and expertly paired wines from featured producers around the world. Each intimate evening celebrates the unique flavours and stories of different wine regions, all while showcasing the finest locally sourced Dorset ingredients.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Chef Director James Golding who is renowned for his work at The Pig Hotel Group, The Savoy, and Soho House NYC, these chef-led dining experiences offer guests the opportunity to explore international cuisines without stepping foot outside Dorset. The supper clubs combine Golding's culinary expertise with thoughtful wine pairings, creating an immersive journey that celebrates both local produce and global wine traditions.

What’s on ‘The Table’:

16 July : A Sicilian journey with Planeta wines, exploring the sun-soaked flavours of Italy's largest island (see Rockwater’s instagram here)

: A Sicilian journey with Planeta wines, exploring the sun-soaked flavours of Italy's largest island (see Rockwater’s instagram here) 20 August : South of France inspiration with Château Léoube, Provence

: South of France inspiration with Château Léoube, Provence 17 September: Australian adventure with Chaffey Bros from the Barossa Valley

Rockwater's 'The Table' supper clubs take diners on a culinary journey around the world without leaving Dorset

The Table at Branksome with Château Léoube – South of France Edition Wednesday 20th August, 7pm – late, Roof Terrace

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

August's Table transforms the Branksome roof terrace into a corner of Provence, with Chef James Golding curating a South of France-inspired menu delivered by Rockwater Head Chef Adam Stocker. The evening celebrates the coastal classics and sun-drenched flavours of the French Riviera, paired with exceptional wines from Château Léoube.

Guests will be welcomed with Love by Léoube Sparkling Rosé NV before embarking on a three-course journey that showcases the delicate flavours of Léoube's estate-produced olive oil woven throughout the menu. The evening includes a curated flight of three Château Léoube wines, plus a special appearance of their artisanal gin, creating an authentic taste of Provence by the Dorset coast.

The menu celebrates coastal classics from the South of France, designed to complement the elegant character of Léoube's wines while incorporating the seasonal ingredients that make Rockwater's cuisine so special. Expect laid-back Mediterranean charm, seasonal plates that capture the essence of Provençal dining, and conversation that lingers long after the last course.

Wine selection and service is expertly led by Aoife Taylor, Rockwater's Head of Bars, who brings each region's story to life through carefully chosen pairings that explore the culinary history behind regional dishes and wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Davis, Founder of Rockwater, says, “The Table is about more than just dining – it's about taking our guests on a journey around the world's greatest wine regions while celebrating the incredible local ingredients on our doorstep. Each evening tells a different story, and we're creating these unique experiences that you simply can't find anywhere else in Dorset.”

What to expect at The Table:

A three-course seasonal menu inspired by the featured wine region for £55

A curated flight of three wines included in your ticket (3 x 75ml)

The option to upgrade to a full flight (3 x 175ml) for £35

Intimate, chef-led dining experience with stories behind each dish and wine pairing

Vegetarian and vegan options available upon request

About James Golding

James Golding, Chef Director at Rockwater, is a British chef with over 25 years of experience in the international dining scene. Prior to joining Rockwater, he served as Chef Director at The Pig Hotel Group for nine years, overseeing their properties across southern England. His illustrious career includes positions at The Savoy, Le Caprice, J Sheekey, and as head chef at Soho House NYC. Golding is also Chair of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts Sustainability Committee and a regular on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch.