Roll out the love with YO! this Mother's Day
That’s why, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th March, we’re giving a FREE Katsu Curry to all the mums, and caregivers who make life that little bit brighter. All you need to do is dine in and spend a minimum of £15, and they’ll be treated to their choice of Chicken, Pumpkin, or Prawn Katsu Curry—crispy, comforting, and packed with flavour.
If you’re after something a little different, why not gift your mum (or yourself!) an unforgettable experience at YO!’s Sushi School? Roll like a pro and dive into the world of sushi-making with our hands-on class, where you’ll learn:
- The history of sushi and its delicious ingredients
- Knife-cutting skills to perfect your technique
- How to roll your very own sushi like a seasoned chef
These fun and interactive classes last around two hours and are perfect for everyone, whether you’re a Maki Master or a Nigiri newbie.
Classes are just £34.95 per person or £24.95 for under 16s, making them the perfect gift for a food-loving mum.
So, show some love this Mother’s Day whether that’s with a free Katsu Curry or by giving the gift of sushi-making!
