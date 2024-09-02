Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following an acclaimed run of the Roots live shows, embark on the Roots Immersive Audio Trail and awaken your senses as you journey through the newly planted garden at Black Mountain Shared Space in Belfast. This nature-inspired adventure invites you to look, listen, move, touch, and connect like never before.

With headsets on, you'll be immersed in a mesmerising blend of poetry, storytelling, music, and soundscapes, all deeply rooted in the spirit of the local communities and the striking landscape of Black Mountain. What was once a contested space adjacent to the 'Million Brick' Peace Wall has been transformed into a sanctuary where all can grow, reflect, and dream.

Brought to life by a dynamic team of artists and expert gardeners, this unique experience invites you to explore, connect, and find peace in this re-imagined shared space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lead Artist Eileen McClory said today: “I’m so thrilled by the responses to the live shows, it's really exciting to be able to do the audio trail- it's a chance to really immerse yourselves into the poetry, sound design and garden. Inviting you to take a moment out of your day and reconnect with nature, the mountain and dream about the future”.

Submit your story

“The well-written audio likens seeds to people who ask no favours find their own riotous order. Flourishing against the odds when it seemed like nothing will prosper. There is talk of the freedom of nature and ‘running up to the hatchet field’. We were invited to stop and connect with the plants told that the ‘future is not fantasy, it will come’. A number of oak trees have been planted in the garden, described as love notes to the future. We are reminded that change is slow and to take what's important into the future. The experience was calming and connecting and a lovely way to spend some time in nature contemplating all that its offers us while making some space for laughter and joy.”

This event is recommended for ages 10+ and children and young people should be accompanied by an adult.

Please note that this trail takes place entirely outdoors, and some of the ground can be wet or uneven underfoot. Please check the forecast, dress accordingly, and if it's due to rain, please wear something with a hood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project is supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and is part of Our Future Heritage portfolio of projects which help us all enjoy and understand Belfast's heritage.

Lead Artist: Eileen McClory; Executive Producer: Hannah Mullan; Project Producer: Sandy Cuthbert; Garden Design/Landscaping: Andy McCormick; Operations Manager: Siobhán Barbour; Sound Design/Composer: Isaac Gibson; Poet/Writer: Maria McManus; Dramaturg: Hanna Slattne; Glass Artist: Kerrie Hanna; Voice Artists: Helene Breen, Ruby Campbell, Richard Clements, James Dornan, Laura Hughes; Stage Manager: Caitlin Hunter; PR: Anita Gibney

Tickets Now On Sale @ £6:00 per person.

Book Online @ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roots-immersive-audio-trail-tickets-1000064207967

For Updated Information Check The Website: https://www.offtherailsdance.com/audio-tour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 31st August 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Sunday 1st September 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Saturday 7th September 12:30pm & 1:30pm ; Sunday 8th September 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Saturday 14th; eptember 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Sunday 15th September 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Saturday 21st September 12:30pm & 1:30pm; Sunday 22nd September 12:30pm & 1:30pm

The Audio Trail last for 30 minutes.