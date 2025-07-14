Royal Air Force Falcons Display Team to make Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach debut

Huntington Beach Airshow

Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach (3-5 October 2025) has today announced its most internationally diverse lineup to date which includes the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force Falcons Parachute Display Team for the first time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in Surf City USA® for its ninth year, this highly anticipated three-day event attracts top aviators and aerial teams from across the globe. The schedule offers an elite mix of military demonstration teams and world-renowned aerobatic pilots including a showcase of new and emerging technology.

The event this year sets a new standard for international participation with representation from six countries; USA, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom and Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teams debuting at Pacific Airshow Huntington Beach include the NORAD Interdiction Demo, German Air Force A400M Demo (Germany), the U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Exhibition Team (SWET), and the Royal Air Force Falcons Parachute Display Team (United Kingdom).

Huntington Beach Airshow

Military performers announced to date include headliner and returning crowd favourite, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Canadian Forces Snowbirds (Canada), U.S. Air Force F-35A Demo Team, U.S. Air Force KC-135 Demo Team, U.S. Air Force C-17 West Coast Demo Team, U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler Legacy Team, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey Demo, Louisiana Air National Guard Bayou Militia F-15s, and the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs Parachute Team.

Omark A Holmes, Chief Marketing Officer of Visit Huntington Beach “We’re excited to welcome such an incredible and diverse lineup of world-class pilots, performers, and aviation innovators to Huntington Beach. Their energy and expertise embody the spirit of adventure that perfectly complements our beautiful and active oceanfront destination. Whether you're a lifelong aviation enthusiast or a first-time visitor, there's nothing quite like witnessing this spectacle in Surf City USA®.”

For further information and to book tickets, visit PacificAirShow.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information on Huntington Beach, visit SurfCityUSA.com

About Pacific Airshow

Launched in 2016, Pacific Airshow is the largest airshow in the United States by attendance. Hosted in Huntington Beach, a quick 40-minute drive from Downtown Los Angeles, the three-day event features the best in military and civilian flight demonstrations from teams all over the world. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Royal Air Force Red Arrows and Canadian Forces Snowbirds have all performed over Surf City USA. The family-friendly weekend has become an annual tradition for residents and visitors from as far away as Europe and Asia, delivering annually more than $120 million in economic impact to the City of Huntington Beach alone and even broader economic benefits to the County of Orange and Southern California. Pacific Airshow is the only Airshow with two editions in two countries through its expansion to Gold Coast, Australia in 2023 with future expansion sites planned around the world.

About Visit Huntington Beach

Visit Huntington Beach is the official destination marketing organization of Huntington Beach, California. As a private, non-profit organization, it is dedicated to promoting Surf City USA® as the quintessential Southern California beach destination for travelers from around the world. Located along Pacific Coast Highway with convenient access from four airports, Huntington Beach boasts 10 miles of wide-open beaches, endless opportunities for outdoor adventure and a laid-back welcoming community known for its vibrant surfing history and culture. To learn more about Huntington Beach, visit SurfCityUSA.com.