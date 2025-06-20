Royal College of Music, BBC Radio 3 and the National Centre for Early Music announce Bellot Ensemble as the New Generation Baroque Ensemble for 2025-27

Bellot Ensemble. Credit - Ben Reason

Starting in October 2025, Bellot Ensemble will build on their success through a development programme of residencies at the Royal College of Music (RCM) and National Centre for Early Music (NCEM) and a regular presence on BBC Radio 3.

Launched in 2021, the New Generation Baroque Ensemble scheme is a partnership between the Royal College of Music, BBC Radio 3 and the National Centre for Early Music, nurturing exceptional UK-based groups working in the Baroque music sphere as they take the first steps in their careers. It supports them to reach the next level of professionalism and artistry over a two-year period, using the range of expertise, performance and recording opportunities available through each of the partner organisations.

Bellot Ensemble will become the next New Generation Baroque Ensemble from October 2025, taking over from Ensemble Augelletti. Over the next two years the ensemble will receive invaluable guidance, advice and support from a range of world class musical practitioners and experts, and share their music with the widest audience in a variety of public concerts, recordings and appearances on BBC Radio 3.

Specialising in 17th century repertoire, Bellot Ensemble is a group of six core members including lutenist Daniel Murphy and violinist Maxim del Mar who are both recent graduates from the Royal College of Music. The ensemble were selected as Britten Pears Young Artists and in 2024 performed at the Utrecht Early Music Festival and were semi-finalists in the Loire Valley International Early Music Competition. The group’s debut album, Cupid’s Ground Bass was recorded with the support of the Continuo Foundation and will be released in 2025.

Professor Ashley Solomon, Chair and Head of Historical Performance at the Royal College of Music, says: "I am excited to welcome the Bellot Ensemble as our third ensemble to be part of this wonderful scheme in partnership with the NCEM and BBC Radio 3. Nurturing and inspiring the new generation of historical performers is part of our ethos at the Royal College of Music and we look forward to working with and mentoring the players in this exciting baroque ensemble."

Emma Bloxham, BBC Radio 3 Commissioning Editor, Live Music said: "Making sure that the future of Early Music performance is preserved through nurturing young talents is one of Radio 3’s missions. We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey once again with the Royal College of Music and the National Centre for Early Music and we look forward to hearing a lot more from this wonderful young group over the next two years."

Dr Delma Tomlin, MBE, NCEM Director, says: "It’s wonderful to welcome Bellot Ensemble, the third New Generation Baroque Ensemble onboard for what promises to be an exciting two years packed full of amazing opportunities. The scheme continues to offer young ensembles the opportunity to develop and grow with the invaluable help of our partners the Royal College of Music and BBC Radio 3. We look forward to future performances at our home the National Centre for Early Music in York and of course at the prestigious Beverley & East Riding Early Music Festival."

Bellot Ensemble says: "We’re absolutely thrilled to be named the New Generation Baroque Ensemble for 2025–27. This opportunity means the world to us as we continue to explore and share the vibrant music of the 17th century. We are hugely grateful to BBC Radio 3, the NCEM and the RCM for their trust and support, and we can’t wait to bring our work to wider audiences through this transformative scheme."