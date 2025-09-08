Ruby Group announces second Swedish property in Malmö

Ruby Malmö

The group continues its Scandinavian expansion with a second Swedish hotel, bringing 78 rooms of Lean Luxury design to Malmö’s creative heart.

Located in the lively Davidshall district and developed in partnership with Revelop, the project will transform a former office building into a stylish new destination with vibrant public areas, just minutes from Copenhagen.

Further strengthening its presence in the Scandinavian market, the group has confirmed its second project in Sweden. Located in the heart of Malmö’s vibrant Davidshall district, the new 78-room property will be developed in partnership with Swedish real estate company Revelop, known for its focus on sustainability in key urban regions.

Davidshall, famous for its charming alleys, vintage boutiques, and lively café culture, sits just around the corner from Triangeln station - the future Öresund Metro connection to Copenhagen, due for completion in 2029. Malmö city centre and the main station are within walking distance, while Copenhagen Airport is under 30 minutes away by train.

The hotel will be created through the conversion of an existing office building, offering highly visible public areas on the ground floor. The long-established restaurant “Brogatan” will continue to operate separately within the building, adding to the property’s authentic local feel. With a total floor area of around 3,500 m², the project fits seamlessly with Ruby’s flexible, space-efficient model.

The conversion will be managed by Revelop as project developer and investor, with the interior design by Ruby’s in-house team led by Matthew Balon. The hotel is scheduled to open in Q1 / 2028, when it will join IHG Hotels & Resorts’ premium segment portfolio following their acquisition of the Ruby Hotels brand earlier this year.