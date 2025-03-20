RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Banksie to headline Salford Pride event ‘The Pink Picnic’

The Pink Picnic, Greater Manchester’s largest grassroots LGBTQ+ pride celebration, is thrilled to announce that Banksie, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 5, will headline this year’s event on Saturday, June 21. Fans can look forward to a show-stopping performance from the drag superstar, and owner of Miss Chief Cabaret.

A key figure in Manchester’s drag scene, Banksie is a proud member of the legendary Family Gorgeous, alongside drag icons Anna Phylactic andDrag Racealum Cheddar Gorgeous. Their boundary-pushing style, influenced by designers like Vivienne Westwood and Thierry Mugler, has made them a standout performer in Manchester’s thriving LGBTQ+ nightlife.

Salford Pride interviewed Banksie on headlining The Pink Picnic 2025:

How Do You Feel About Headlining Pink Picnic?

"I am totally looking forward to headlining Pink Picnic this year! As a former Salford resident and someone whose studio is at Islington Mill on James Street, which is an amazing queer space home to many queer artists and studios, I am so excited to support Salford and its queer community.”

Why Do You Think Events Like Salford Pride & Pink Picnic are Important?

“I think it is so important to have events like Salford Pride and Pink Picnic, especially in the current climate. With all the hatred that seems to be spreading across the globe, we have to come together as a unit and support our trans and queer siblings in our communities, as well as around the world. Events like this unite us and give us the space to celebrate and protest. I also think it’s vital to celebrate our smaller LGBTQ+ communities because it proves that we are not just visible in big cities. Queer people are part of the fabric of every community and infrastructure across the UK and beyond, and that’s something we should celebrate.”

What Are Your Hopes for The Pink Picnic This Year?

“For Pink Picnic this year, I hope we all have an amazing time. I hope we can all get up and dance! And, honestly, I hope we have a sunny weekend. I think it will be a fantastic opportunity for us to come together, spread love and acceptance, and continue the protest against what’s happening around the world.”

Can You Give Us a Hint of What We Should Expect From the Pink Picnic?

“Without giving too much away, I’m hoping to bring a little bit of what I do outside of Pink Picnic into Pink Picnic. I run an incredible cabaret called Miss Chief Cabaret, which is in association with Feel Good Club, another amazing queer-owned venue in Manchester. The cabaret has just celebrated its third birthday! It’s a show by queer people, for queer people, where we showcase the best of the queer community. I’m hoping to bring some of our incredible performers to my set and give you a taste of what we do at Miss Chief Cabaret."

What is The Pink Picnic?

The Pink Picnic is Salford’s annual Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Non-binary plus (LGBTQ+) pride event and is back again in 2025. Now in its 14th year, this grassroots pride celebrates the true essence of what pride means and what it originally stood for.

The event has the community at its heart, bringing together local groups, organisations, charities and businesses together to showcase Salford’s unique and diverse culture.

The day will host a wide selection of entertainment on the main stage, showcasing a roster of local diverse LGBTQ+ talent and headliners suitable for all ages.

Expect to see drag, musicians, dancers and DJs as well as prominent voices in the LGBTQ+ community. Over the past 14 years The Pink Picnic has brought top names such as Nadine Coyle, Heather Small, Louisa Johnson, A1, Cheeky Girls and more to Salford and 2025 will be no exception.

As well as the main stage, the event also features community stalls promoting local groups, organisations, charities, activities and entertainment for families, children and LGBTQ+ youth. As well as inflatables, dog shows, beer tents, food and drink vendors, market stalls and more!

2025 will also bring new attractions and activities in the pride community space showcasing organisations and charities delivering alternative artforms, workshops, arts and crafts and more.

For the Picnic goers that are looking for the VIP Pride experience, a PinkPLUS ticket will gain you access to the PinkPLUS area with its own bar and facilities, 2 free drinks, a goody bag, and the opportunity to meet some of the main stage headliners.

For those looking to jump the queue, why not buy the Pink PASS ticket with earlier access to the site and dedicated PINKPASS toilets to upgrade your experience.

Get your tickets now at https://www.pinkpicnic.org.uk/