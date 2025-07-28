Russian ambient music prodigy Øneheart teams up with Moby for new collaborative single

Dean Korso and Øneheart in the studio

Øneheart, one of the Russian producers behind ‘Snowfall’, one of the most successful ambient songs of all time, has teamed up with American musician Moby and two other artists for a new single.

‘lagrange point’ is released today on Kurate Music and is a collaboration between Øneheart, Moby, Dean Korso and Leadwave - Øneheart's father.

The track is from the forthcoming album Samsara Passengers (released on August 22), which sees Øneheart, Dean Korso and Leadwave work with other artists to illustrate life’s voyage towards wisdom.

Øneheart, now 19, is a product of an international ambient music community. He is most famous for the 2022 track 'Snowfall' (with reidenshi), which has just been confirmed 2x platinum after taking off . This makes the song undoubtedly the highest RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) awarded ambient single in the modern age of music, if not of all time.

Moby’s long career has played a significant role in shaping modern music. Having emerged from a punk background he became a central figure in the dance scene in the early 1990s - and famous as a vegan campaigner.

‘lagrange point’ marks a key moment in the album’s interpretation of a life’s journey. The name refers to a phenomenon in astrophysics - the Lagrange point - where the gravitational forces of two massive celestial bodies cancel out the pull on a smaller object, creating a space of perfect balance. In the song it is a metaphor for a spiritual experience.

Moby said: “One of my favourite things about collaborating with Øneheart was the fact that as i was working on 'lagrange point' as the sun was setting in Los Angeles, Dmitry was working on it as the sun was rising where he lived in Russia. The fact that this quiet, spacious music was traveling instantaneously through 12 time zones and thousands and thousands of empty miles of air and space somehow created the perfect backdrop for the collaboration.”

Øneheart said: “I still remember sitting in the car with my dad, listening to Moby’s music and feeling like I was glimpsing a world far beyond my own. His sound shaped the way I understand music, not just as rhythm or melody, but as something deeply spiritual. Collaborating with him on ‘lagrange point’ is an honour for me, because the music that once opened something inside me is now part of the music I create.”

Oneheart and Moby

Dean Korso said: “The track ‘lagrange point’, created together with Øneheart, Leadwave, and Moby, is built around the idea of perfect balance: between gravity and stillness, fragility and strength. We aimed to capture the feeling of being suspended between two opposing forces, like a satellite held in orbit by tension alone. In line with the philosophy of our album Samsara Passengers, the track reflects a person’s first transcendent or spiritual experience, a moment of stepping beyond the boundaries of ordinary reality.

"The first half builds with rising tension, like a rocket struggling to escape the pull of Earth. It then opens into the second half: a state of weightless calm and quiet majesty, where everything feels perfectly aligned.”

Leadwave said: “If someone had told me years ago that we’d one day release a track with Moby, I wouldn’t have believed it. This isn’t just a collaboration, it’s a dream that somehow became real. Even now, it feels almost impossible to grasp.”