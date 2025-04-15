Sani Resort announces return of popular Sani Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Incredible Line-up of International Artists, 14 Grammy Awards and 36 Nominations taking the stage of Sani Festival from 12th July to 23rd August, among them Buena Vista All Stars, Norah Jones, Gloria Gaynor, Gipsy Kings ft. Tonino Baliardo, and a special tribute to Lina Nikolakopoulou.

Award-winning Sani Resort is delighted to announce the return of its ever popular Sani Festival for summer 2025 with a spectacular line-up of Grammy award-winning, global music legends.

An internationally acclaimed music festival that takes place at the world's leading luxury beach resort in Greece each year, Sani Festival has been welcoming renowned artists to perform under the stars, atop the iconic Sani Hill for over three decades.

Taking place between 12th July and 23rd August, this year’s Sani Festival promises an eclectic mix of genres, from jazz, R&B and soul to disco, world music, new wave, and timeless Greek melodies. Each year, crowds are drawn from across the globe to Sani Hill, with breathtaking views over the azure waters of the Aegean Sea.

This year’s Sani Festival line-up includes legendary artists of the global music scene: Buena Vista All Stars, Norah Jones, Gloria Gaynor, Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo, a special tribute to the top Greek songwriter Lina Nikolakopoulou, and more to be announced soon.

More details about the first five concerts of this year’s line up:

SOUNDS OF THE WORLD

Saturday 12th July

Buena Vista All Stars

One Night in Havana

Featuring Original Members of Buena Vista Social Club

Sani Festival 2025 opens with a journey straight to the heart of Havana. Buena Vista All Stars, featuring original members of the iconic Buena Vista Social Club, take the stage to deliver a performance brimming with rhythm, passion and the unmistakable sounds of Cuba. Led by original members of the Buena Vista Social Club such as Barbarito Torres, Demetrio Muñiz, and Manuel Machado, this extraordinary ensemble preserves the legacy of Cuban music while infusing it with a fresh contemporary spirit.

Along with 11 other top-tier Cuban artists, their show "One Night in Havana" is more than a concert — it’s a celebration of culture, history, and the universal language of music. With a setlist featuring beloved classics like Chan Chan, Dos Gardenias and El Cuarto De Tula, this performance will transport the audience to the warm soulful streets of Cuba, creating an unforgettable opening to this year's festival.

* Buena Vista All Stars is not affiliated with or endorsed by Buena Vista Social Club or its representatives.

JAZZ ON THE HILL

Saturday 19th July

Norah Jones

Visions 2025

A voice like no other, Norah Jones has mesmerised audiences for over two decades with her signature blend of jazz, soul and folk. Bursting onto the scene with her 2002 debut ”Come Away with Me”, Jones quickly became a global sensation, and a 10x Grammy winner, earning twenty nominations and selling more than 53 million albums worldwide. Her deeply expressive vocals and genre-defying artistry have led her to collaborate with legends across the music world and her songs have been streamed billions of times.

Now, for the first time, she brings her spellbinding presence to Sani Festival, treating audiences to a night of soulful storytelling, evocative melodies and heartfelt musicianship. Whether it’s through her jazz-inflected ballads, haunting melodies, or candid musical moments, Jones has consistently captivated audiences with her unique blend of genres and her ability to emotionally connect with listeners. Against the breathtaking backdrop of the Aegean Sea, this special performance promises to be an unforgettable moment in this year’s festival.

INTERNATIONAL SOUNDS

Saturday 26th July

Gloria Gaynor

Few artists have left as indelible a mark on music as 2x Grammy Winner and global music legend, Ms. Gloria Gaynor. With a career span of over five decades, Gloria continues to thrill audiences around the world with her powerhouse vocals, infectious energy and timeless hits. Her iconic song I Will Survive became a cultural phenomenon and a global anthem of empowerment, resilience and strength, and her influence has continued to evolve across generations. Gloria's album “Testimony” earned her a second Grammy Award exactly 40 years after her first Grammy in honour of I Will Survive.

This enduring excellence is proof of her evergreen talent and artistic vision. She has recently collaborated with some of the most renowned songwriters who have shaped hit songs for artists including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. These creative collaborations have delivered “Happy Tears”, her new 5-song EP released in June 2025, featuring the lead single Fida Known, that is receiving rave responses. Now she brings her electrifying stage presence to Sani Festival, backed by her full 10 -piece band. This performance will be an unmissable celebration of music, nostalgia and the unstoppable spirit of one of the music industry’s most enduring legends.

SOUNDS OF THE WORLD

Saturday 16th August

Gipsy Kings

fearuting Tonino Baliardo

After a sold-out performance last year, Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo return to Sani Festival for another exhilarating night of passion, rhythm and flamenco fusion. Tonino Baliardo, a guitar virtuoso and the creative force behind the band, has captivated audiences for over four decades with his distinct sound-blending traditional flamenco, salsa and pop. Raised in the gypsy community of Arles, France, Tonino started as a street musician, crafting his own fiery and hypnotic guitar style.

The Gipsy Kings’ meteoric rise began when they were invited to play at exclusive parties in St. Tropez, captivating Hollywood stars like Brigitte Bardot, Charlie Chaplin, and Kirk Douglas. Since then, they’ve sold over 20 million albums, earning countless gold, platinum and diamond records. Their Grammy-winning album Savor Flamenco(2013) solidified their reputation as pioneers of world music. Get ready for another electrifying performance under the starry sky!

GREEK VARIATIONS

Saturday 23rd August

Lina Nikolakopoulou

"If only joy were a plot of land"

Manolis Mitsias, Glykeria, Pitsa Papadopoulou

ft. Sofia Papazoglou, Thodoris Voutsikakis, Aspasia Stratigou, Apostolos Kitsos

with the participation of composer Kiki Lesendric

The grand finale of Sani Festival 2025 is a celebration of Greek artistry, paying tribute to one of the country’s most distinguished songwriters, Lina Nikolakopoulou. A defining figure in Greek music for decades, Nikolakopoulou’s words have given life to some of the most beloved songs in modern Greek history, shaping generations through her poetic, emotional and socially resonant lyrics. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Sani Hill, this musical journey will be performed by the renowned Salonique Brass Band, bringing the vibrant energy of Balkan rhythms to life.

Accompanying them are two of Greece’s most treasured vocalists, Glykeria and Pitsa Papadopoulou, whose legendary voices have defined Greek music and its deepest roots. They will be joined by a dynamic ensemble of Sofia Papazoglou, Thodoris Voutsikakis, Aspasia Stratigou, and Apostolos Kitsos, representing the next generation of Greek talent. Joining this musical “party,” esteemed singer Manolis Mitsias and Serbian composer Kiki Lesendric will bring a unique cross-cultural dimension to the night. Blending generations and highlighting Greek culture in front of the medieval tower, Sani Festival bids farewell to this year's summer.

Sani Festival is a cultural institution and the only privately organised festival in Greece. For three decades Sani Festival has supported true and authentic art through music, with the festival striving to uplift and fulfill the resort’s vision of elevated entertainment. Recognised as the World’s Leading Cultural Destination Resort for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024, at the World Travel Awards, Sani continues its legacy in 2025.

Since its inception, Sani Festival has hosted prominent artists and legends of the global musical scene and brought new and forward-thinking trends to life. Over the last three decades, with more than 400 concerts hosted at Sani Resort, the destination for one of the country’s foremost cultural events, previous performers have included Andrea Bocelli, Plácido Domingo, Tom Jones, Bonnie Tyler, Bob Geldof, Al Di Meola, Mory Kanté, Ludovico Einaudi, Cesaria Evora, Ahmad Jamal, Tito Puente, Milva, Abbey Lincoln, Cassandra Wilson, Yann Tiersen, Lila Downs, Arturo Sandoval, Charles Lloyd, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Joss Stone, Daniel Hope, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Brad Mehldau, Peter Greenaway, Michel Legrand, Branford Marsalis, Richard Galliano, Alison Moyet, Nikos Papazoglou, Dionysis Savvopoulos, Eleni Karaindrou, Alkistis Protopsalti, Eleftheria Arvanitaki, Dimitra Galani, George Dalaras, Manolis Mitsias, Stavros Xarchakos, Maria Farantouri, Thanos Mikroutsikos.

The programme for 2025 will be further enriched by two more iconic headliners,set to be announced shortly.