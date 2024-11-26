Blackstar Falling | Blackstar Falling/DeadlineNews/NewsX

A Scots band with a combined age of 204 is set to debut their new EP at Edinburgh’s renowned Voodoo Rooms venue.

Blackstar Falling, a band made up of three members, is due to debut their EP, Beyond, at the Voodoo Rooms on West Register Street tonight.

The three band members, Jack Turner (drums), James Usherwood (bass/vocals) and Colin Salter (guitar/vocals), have a combined age of 204. Whilst each of the band members has been in the music industry for decades, the trio only came together last year to form Blackstar Falling.

Producing original music the three men, all based in Edinburgh, recorded their first EP in April earlier this year. They are due to debut their music on CD and vinyl with a special live gig at the famous Voodoo Rooms.

Writing all of their own material Blackstar Falling then plan to return to the studio early next year to record an album. Punters heading to Voodoo Rooms to see the band launch their new EP can expect “Tight, gritty music and taut, witty lyrics.” according to guitarist Colin Salter.

Tickets for the bands EP launch event at Voodoo Rooms can be bought on the door for £10 or in advance for £8.

