SEAFANG Art Exhibition by David Williams

July 15th - August 26th, 2025. Preview: Tuesday July 15th at 6.00pm - 8.00pm. @ Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre Southsea Community Cinema & Arts Centre 1 - 3 Palmerston Road Southsea, Portsmouth, PO5 3QQ Tuesday - Sunday 12pm - 7pm.

Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre is proud to present “Seafang”, a bold and imaginative new exhibition by local artist David Williams, running from 15 July to 26 August. Visitors are invited to join us for a special preview evening on Tuesday 15 July, from 6pm to 8pm, where they can meet the artist and experience this unique body of work firsthand.

Born and raised in Portsmouth, David Williams has long drawn inspiration from the city’s vibrant culture and maritime history. A graduate in Illustration, David’s artistic journey has taken him from early childhood drawings to commissions for murals, people and pet portraits, and even an appearance on Watercolour Challenge. His work has also been exhibited in London’s Mall Galleries.

David’s new project, “Seafang”, is his most personal and imaginative yet. Combining memory, nostalgia, and vivid creativity, Seafang is a narrative-driven universe populated by pirates, druids, and mythological figures. Drawing from the music and culture of the 1970s, particularly the influence of David Bowie, the work blends storytelling and visual art to transport viewers into an alternate world – a place of escapism, colour, and adventure.

David explains, “In Seafang, I’ve created a whole new world with people, places, and stories. It’s uncharted territory for me, though it continues some of my past work, such as illustrating Bowie songs through visual narrative. I’ve avoided the term ‘fantasy,’ as it’s often dismissed as low art, but like Bowie’s sci-fi influences, Seafang speaks to something deeper.”

David’s art is also shaped by his personal experiences. Having lived with long-term depression, he describes his creative process as therapeutic: “Art has helped me cope through dark times. It allows me to retreat into a world of imagination – one I now want to share with others. My aim is to counteract illness and isolation with joy, colour, and storytelling.”

Join us at Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre this summer to discover Seafang – an exhibition that invites you to step into another realm, where memory meets myth, and where art becomes a refuge.

Admission is free. All are welcome.

For more information, please contact:

Southsea Cinema & Arts Centre