Searches for ‘bald cap’ hit an all-time high in the UK amid Pitbull tour

Searches for ‘bald cap’ are projected to skyrocket 760% amid Pitbull’s tour, hitting an all-time-high search frequency in the UK. ‘Pitbull costume’ and ‘Pitbull outfit’ searches have also soared on Google Trends over the past 30 days.

Analysis of Google search data by QR Code Generator has revealed that searches for ‘bald cap’ are projected to hit an all-time high in the UK in June. Searches are estimated to skyrocket 760%, almost nine times their all-time average volume.

This comes after a viral TikTok trend in which fans attending a Pitbull concert wear a bald cap to imitate the singer. This is usually paired with sunglasses and a suit to match Mr Worldwide’s signature style.

All-time search frequency for ‘bald cap’ in the UK

Similarly, searches for ‘Pitbull costume’ and ‘Pitbull outfit’ have also been on the rise over the past 30 days in the UK, increasing by 341% and 349%, respectively.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, has commented: “This hilarious TikTok trend first emerged back in 2024, with a few viral videos of Pitbull fans fully embracing the Mr Worldwide persona by wearing bald caps with suits and sunglasses. Since then, more and more fans have been dressing up for his concerts, particularly during the UK leg of his Europe 2025 tour.

“If you’ve secured tickets last minute and want to hop on the trend, you can pick up a bald cap from almost any joke shop, borrow your dad’s suit, and throw on some sunglasses you already own to fit in with the crowd at any Pitbull concert.

“Giving fans a ‘special thank you’ for coming out in bald caps, Mr Worldwide himself gave the trend his approval, sharing that he ‘highly appreciates’ it while on stage at a recent concert. Bald caps have now become a staple for Pitbull fans, and hopefully this humorous trend continues as Pitbull makes his way around Europe.”

