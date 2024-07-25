Searcys launch takeaway Champagne package at Searcys St Pancras International

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Searcys, Britain’s oldest caterer, has launched a takeaway drinks package in time for Summer of Sport that gives fans another chance to pick a side between England and France.

Sit back and relax on the Eurostar sipping some of the finest English or French sparkling on your way to Paris – its closer than going to Champagne!

Available to pick up at St Pancras Brasserie & Champagne Bar by Searcys (or pre-order online at www.stpancrasbysearcys.co.uk) The take-away package includes a bottle of Searcys new English Sparkling Wine (£45) or its own Brut Champagne (£60), two travel Champagne glasses and a chiller bag to keep the drinks refreshingly crisp all the way to Paris and beyond.

For the England supporters, the Searcys Sparkling Wine has a palate perfectly poised with its freshness and mineral characteristics balanced by notes of freshly baked bread on the crisp finish, all thoughtfully curated to create a refreshing and unique flavour. Searcys Brut Champagne has been expertly developed to ensure a crisp and smooth taste in every sip, with an elegant and fruity pour with aromas of peach, plum and citrus.

The takeaway Champagne package is available from July 22. St Pancras Brasserie & Champagne Bar has a series of events, tastings and special offers on during the Summer of Sport – see more details here

The UK’s oldest British caterer, Searcys is the brainchild of one man: John Searcy, who founded the company in 1847. A creative and culinary force of nature, John began his illustrious career as the confectioner for the Duke of Northumberland, before taking his talents to London to establish the go-to events company in the capital.