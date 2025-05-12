Seaside village voted best destination for a spring staycation

Port Isaac, the quintessential Cornish fishing village known for its winding streets lined with charming, whitewashed cottages and a picturesque harbour, has been voted the UK’s top short break destination for spring.

According to consumer research conducted by Sykes Holiday Cottages, Brits ranked Port Isaac as their top location for a staycation this season – with 22% generally looking to embrace their annual leave by taking shorter, more frequent trips in the UK.

To help holidaymakers plan their perfect Port Isaac getaway, Sykes has shared five of its favourite properties nestled in the village.

And from a trip to a lobster hatchery, through to paddleboard lessons and some delicious food, Sykes’ Short Break Tester, Charlotte, has rounded up the perfect 48-hour itinerary for this quaint fishing village here.

Encapsulating all that Port Isaac has to offer, Seahaven is an impressive holiday property with spectacular sea views towards Tintagel Head.

The property’s elevated position allows guests to enjoy a morning coffee or evening meal from the landscaped gardens while soaking in the beautiful views. Inside, Seahaven is immaculately finished with sleek interiors including lavish bedrooms and a well-equipped kitchen.

After a day of exploring Port Isaac’s independent shops and art galleries, visitors can hunker down for a wholesome meal at The Golden Lion on Fore Street. This pub offers traditional homecooked dishes and delicious Cornish ice cream and boasts a terrace for uninterrupted harbour views.

The Old Coastguard Lookout is a stunning reverse-level holiday home offering a great base for a group of friends or family – and their pets – to explore the village of Port Isaac.

Perched on a cliff, the views from this property don’t disappoint and can be enjoyed from the comfort of the sofa through the large living room windows. The garden area has much to offer too, with a sunken seating area and beautiful flower beds framing the ocean scenes.

Doc Martin fans will be in their element with a guided tour of the programme’s filming locations. And, after working up an appetite, guests can enjoy a picnic on the South West Coast Path.

Resting right in the heart of Port Isaac, Mermaid Cottage is a lovingly restored fisherman’s cottage which sleeps up to six guests.

With comforting furnishings and a welcoming feel, Mermaid Cottage is a real home away from home, with a toasty woodburning fire for colder evenings and three luxurious bedrooms.

For an adventure, guests can amble along the coast to Port Quin, which is home to Doyden Castle, now a National Trust property and formerly one of the filming locations of Poldark. In Port Issac itself, there are plenty of quaint shops selling local produce and welcoming cafes serving Cornish cream tea.

Agar Cottage is a 400-year-old semi-detached cottage sitting in the pretty hamlet of Trelights which rests just two miles from Port Issac.

Packed with charm and original features such as slate floors and beams, the cottage welcomes six guests for a lovely Cornish break. Holidaymakers can enjoy alfresco dining in the sheltered courtyard or lounge on the sun deck.

And guests will not tire of things to do, with coves such as Port Gaverne, Daymer Bay and Rock to discover and a plethora of fine dining in Port Isaac, including Michelin-star restaurant, Outlaw’s New Road.

With unique and colourful interiors, Crow’s Nest is a Grade II listed fisherman’s cottage in the village of Port Isaac.

Blending original and contemporary features, the cottage’s living area has lofty vaulted ceilings that allow the natural light to flood in, while the modern kitchen also boasts exposed wooden beams.

For something slightly different, staycationers can head to the National Lobster Hatchery in Padstow, a friendly and educational conservation centre that allows you to get up close with lobsters and other coastal wildlife. A little further afield, there’s also the famous Newquay for another coastal daytrip.