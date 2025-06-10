Secret towns, scenic trails & untouched nature: A different Algarve awaits

Monchique

Escape the extreme heat this summer and immerse yourself in the authentic beauty of the Algarve by visiting lesser known towns, scenic trails and nature in southern Portugal.

For a more unspoiled Algarve experience, consider visiting some of the lesser-known towns like Monchique, with its mountains and historical center, Vila Real de Santo António with its 18th century buildings, or Silves, known for its rustic and wild nature.

Monchique is immersed within a picturesque rural landscape and adorned with wooded slopes. White houses are dotted over the rolling hills, and the charms of the town extend an invitation to visit and explore the Algarve away from the ever-popular coast.

What to do?

Sagres

Demons Creek Walkway is a new hiking route located in the hills of Monchique offering visitors access to unique sites that have been previously inaccessible, as well as incredible scenery and stunning nature. The suspension bridge, a highlight on the route, crosses the gorge known as Barranco do Demo and provides an excellent view of the surrounding landscape. The wooden walkway is part of a wider pedestrian route that connects the village of Alferce to Cerro do Castelo de Alferce.

Where to stay?

Monchique Resort & Spa is an authentic retreat in the mountains; a place where you will find the perfect balance between the luxury of a five-star hotel and the resources that nature provides. For more information, visit: www.monchiqueresort.com

Sagres: A mythical atmosphere surrounds Sagres, a verdant region in the most western point of the Algarve, that’s been dedicated to the gods for thousands of years.The unspoilt coastline features dramatic horizons of cliffs and emerald sea, combining with nature and history to create a unique holiday experience.

What to do?

Visit the Sagres Fortress – it stands strategically on the Sagres promontory, where it could control shipping, and its founding in the 15th century is associated with the Infante D. Henrique, the Navigator. From here, you can look out over Cape St Vincent, a reference point on nautical charts due to the lighthouse originally run by monks, who shone a light from the top of their convent tower to keep ships safe. The sunset from this viewpoint is one of the most spectacular in Europe.

Take advantage of the steady breeze that creates consistent waves in the southwest of the region. Surfing is a popular activity and Freeride Surfcamp & School in Sagres offers an array of different surf lessons and courses for various age groups. For more information, visit: www.frsurf.com

The Sagres Birdwatching Festival takes place annually in October. A hotspot for biodiversity and the main crossing point in Portugal for migratory birds, enroute to their final destination of Africa. Over 169 species have been seen previously during the festival.

Where to stay?

Characterized by its relaxing, contemporary atmosphere and design, Memmo Baleeira is a 4-star hotel situated in beautiful Sagres. Guests benefit from breathtaking views across Baleeira Harbour and are invited to relax through a rejuvenating holiday retreat. For more information, visit: www.memmohotels.com/baleeira

Portimão is a vibrant coastal city, known for its stunning beaches, rich maritime history, and lively atmosphere. It's one of the Algarve's largest cities and serves as a key destination for both local and international tourists.

What to do?

Visit Portimão’s Autodromo Internacional do Algarve race circuit. Upcoming events include MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix (7-9 November). Recognised as the world's most prestigious motorcycling competition, this round brings together Miguel Oliveira and the best riders and fastest bikes in a clash of excellence and performance. For more information, visit: www.shorturl.at/LaBXg

Alternatively, Dolphin watching in Portimão offers an exciting opportunity to observe these magnificent creatures in their natural habitat. The area is frequented by species such as bottlenose and common dolphins. Available with tour companies such as Portitours, their Dolphin Discovery experience begins at the harbour in Portimão and includes a 2-hour speed-boat cruise. For more information, visit: www.portitours.pt

Where to stay?

Overlooking the golden sands of Rocha Beach, with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and in a prime location in one of the most popular tourist destinations in Portugal, AP Oriental Beach invites guests to discover the ultimate level of comfort whilst you immerse yourself in the beautiful surroundings. For more information, visit: www.ap-hotelsresorts.com

Lagos was once the district capital. The historic centre is home to traditional local shops and Centro Cultural de Lagos, with changing exhibits. Whilst Praia do Camilo, the most instagrammable beach in the region, is well sheltered from the wind and provides an idyllic beach day.

What to do?

Discover the Ponta da Piedade Lighthouse walk, a 2.4-km out-and-back trail near Lagos. Generally considered an easy route, it takes an average of 41 minutes to complete. This trail starts in Lagos town and stretches along to the Ponta da Piedade lighthouse taking in the spectacular scenery. Kayaking around the caves and grottos of Pont de Piedade, Portugal’s version of the 12 Apostles, is fun to do with the family.

Where to stay?

Set in the heart of Lagos, Tivoli Lagos Algarve Resort (4-star) is located on the beautiful beach at Meia Praia. The resort showcases the contemporary designs of Maria Jose Salavisa, immersed in the authentic culture of the Algarve. A beach club, marine life centre and award-winning golf course are all nearby, making it an excellent option for weekend escapes and family holidays alike. For more information, visit: www.tivolilagos.com

Loule: Famous for its Arabian inspired covered markets selling fresh produce and regional handcrafts, visitors can experience a truly cultural stay in the Algarve. Within its historic centre is an ancient castle, a Gothic church, an Islamic bathhouse which dates back to the 12th century and a traditional tradesmen’s house.

What to do?

Situated in the town is Loulé Creativo, a project that aims to contribute to the revitalization and promotion of arts and crafts and covers the implementation of creative tourism programs and residencies.Visitors can also participate in creative workshops, courses, themed weekends and experiences inspired by art, craftsmanship, gastronomy and heritage. For more information, visit: www.loulecriativo.pt

Where to stay?

Step away from the crowds to the rolling green hills of the Algarve at Viceroy at Ombria Algarve. Take in the views on the hiking and biking trails, unwind at the 18-hole golf course, relax at their holistic-focused spa and pool overlooking the garden, embark on a culinary journey at their restaurants and cafes. For more information, visit: www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/ombria-algarve

Olhão is a charming small town, located in eastern Algarve. The fishermen’s quarter of old Olhão is a warren of narrow, twisting streets, a succession of square-sided white house’s whose windows and parapets are edged with bands of grey and blue.

The morning bustle of the market by the water’s edge and the outdoor terraces where you can while away the time create a fascinating kaleidoscope of sensations.

What to do?

Take a ferry to Armona, Culatra and Farol Islands, part of the Ria Formosa nature reserve from Olhão. The Ria Formosa is a long natural feature that runs 60kms along the Algarve coastline from Ancao beach west of Faro to Cacela Velha and is comprised of lagoons, mudflats, salt marshes and golden beaches.

With its pristine, white sand beaches, Armona is the perfect escape from the vibrant mainland. There are no cars or hotels, and only a few shops on the island. There is a beach bar on Armona Island, called Camaleão - a great place to have a sundowner whilst enjoying the sunset.

Where to stay?

Casa Modesta is a sustainable boutique eco-retreat overlooking the tranquil Ria Formosa lagoon, blending stylish minimalistic luxury and traditional design. Casa Modesta, located just four miles from Olhão city centre, is also a partner of the FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education) and encourage their guests to practice sustainable travel. For more information, visit: www.casamodesta.pt

Tavira is packed with beautiful beaches featuring sands that seem to go on forever. The breath-taking coast contrasts perfectly with the fields of orange trees, hills of fig and almond trees and houses with dazzling whitewashed walls; where sea, countryside and culture meet. The charming town with fascinating architecture invites visitors to explore its stand-out attractions including the Tavira Castle.

What to do?

There are many pristine beaches, yet to be discovered by tourists, including those located on Tavira Island, a short boat ride away from the mainland; Praia do Barril, Praia da Terra Estreita, and Praia da Ilha de Tavria – fantastic for a slow-paced trip immersed in picturesque scenery. The Island belongs to the Ria Formosa Natural Reserve, which is popular with its birds and flamingos, a delight for bird lovers.

Where to stay?

Vila Gale Albacora, in the heart of the Ria Formosa Natural Park, is an architectural testament to the way of life of fisherman and their families. The houses, workshops and warehouses have been transformed into hotel rooms with fantastic views. The old bakery has been turned into a free tuna museum, open to the public. For more information, visit: www.vilagale.com/pt/hoteis/algarve/vila-gale-albacora

Vila Real de Santo António: Visitors can take a train from Faro to Vila Real de Santo António, close to the Spanish border and covering 49 kilometres in an uninterrupted and peaceful way. Visitors can meander around the streets and squares of the elegant town with 18th-century Pombaline-style buildings, immersing themselves in the history and authentic feel.

What to do?

The Eastern Algarve is home to some of the region’s most spectacular lagoons, saltpans, white washed villages and beaches. Nearby, visitors will find traditional saltpans where the fleur de sel is harvested manually. The producers repeat the ancient gestures over and over to harvest the salt and preserve it, so that buyers can enjoy it. The Salmarim brand was created by Jorge Raiado to breathe a new lease of life into a family business. On a guided tour of the Salmarim's traditional saltpans you will learn about the magical world of salt and an ancient activity that, today, still results in a product of the highest quality. For more information, visit: www.salmarim.com/pt

Where to stay?

Located in the historic city centre, Pousada de Vila Real de Santo António overlooks Praça Marquês de Pombal, the main city square. Highlights include a restaurant, spacious lobby and three swimming pools, one of them on the rooftop. For more information, visit: www.pousadas.pt/

For further information on the Algarve, please visit www. visitalgarve .pt