Share the Love This February Half Term at Welcome Break

This February half term, Welcome Break is turning travel stop-offs into hubs of positivity and inspiration. As part of its latest initiative, the service area operator is providing post-it notes for travellers to leave messages of encouragement and love at 40 of its UK locations, aiming to create a ripple effect of goodwill just in time for Valentine's Day.

Travelers are invited to participate by writing their own positive messages on the post-it notes and sticking them on loved-laced posters, to help spread the love. This will include Welcome Break Fleet, London Gateway, South Mimms, and the new Rotherham location.

Lucky travellers also have the chance to win two chocolate hampers as well as Welcome Break car kits, perfect for those in need of a last-minute Valentine’s gift. To participate, simply follow Welcome Break’s Facebook page from February 11th to 16th. To enter the contest, like the designated post and tag a friend in the comments who you’d share the hamper with.

In partnership with Twinkl, Welcome Break is also offering kindness themed activity sheets for children to join in the festivities. These can be completed on-site or taken along for the journey, ensuring that young travellers remain entertained and inspired throughout their travels.

Gary Steele, Operations Director at Welcome Break said: “We know that positive affirmations can help boost mental health and wellbeing and reduce stress. This February half term, we’re excited to create a welcoming environment that encourages our visitors to spread kindness and share love as we approach Valentine’s Day. Even the smallest acts of kindness can make a big difference, and together, we can create a ripple effect of positivity and joy.”

Join us at Welcome Break this February and help ignite a wave of positivity and inspiration.