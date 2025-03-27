Shaun the Sheep Trail and Easter Party coming to Liverpool ONE this Spring

Easter Party

A month-long Shaun the Sheep AR trail and Easter Party are part of the egg-cellent line-up of events at Liverpool ONE this Easter.

Families are invited to a new free-to-enjoy Easter Party on Good Friday (April 18) at Liverpool ONE. Hosted by Leanne Campbell the Easter Party will take place 12pm to 5pm, with a packed programme including interactive workshops, an Easter bonnet competition, entertainment and special character visits including Shaun the Sheep.

Free Easter hat workshops will take place at John Lewis & Partners and Cass Art led by local art gallery dot-art. Families will also be able to enjoy face painting and egg and spoon races.

Youngsters can show off their creativity by entering their homemade Easter bonnets, those they have made in school or on the workshops of the day into the competition with prizes to be won for the best ones.

Also new for this year, Liverpool ONE will host a Shaun the Sheep augmented reality trail from April 4 to May 5, marking the beloved character’s 30th anniversary.

The Shaun the Sheep: Fun with the Flock AR Trail will take visitors on a free adventure across Liverpool ONE as they unlock interactive Shaun the Sheep animations and fun surprises on their phones.

Donna Howitt, Place Strategy Director at Liverpool ONE, said: “Easter is a special time of year as we look forward to the warmer weather and spending more time outdoors with friends and family.

“This year, we’re excited to host our very first Easter Party on Good Friday, offering families the chance to get involved in crafting and games, giving them the opportunity to come together to enjoy a whole host of free activities.

“The Shaun the Sheep AR trail adds an exciting, immersive element to the celebrations, bringing a beloved character to life in a unique way. We can’t wait to see visitors getting involved and capturing some fantastic selfie moments along the way!”

To find out more about the Shaun the Sheep AR Trail and Easter Party visit: https://www. liverpool - one .com/family