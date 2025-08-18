ShedFest 25: The FREE Online Music & Beer Festival August Bank Holiday Weekend

ShedFest 25, the ultimate free virtual beer and music festival, takes place this August Bank Holiday weekend — running Friday through Sunday — and brings the party straight to your garden, shed, or living room.

Broadcast live by Ale & Radio — the world’s only 24/7 beer-themed radio station — ShedFest is a global celebration of independent beer and great music. Though based in Sheffield, Ale & Radio boasts listeners from across the UK and around the world, uniting a global community of beer lovers and music fans.

The festival will stream a full weekend full of nonstop live-recorded music from artists past and present, spanning all eras and genres — giving listeners the perfect soundtrack to their long weekend.

Virtual Stages Powered by Independent Brewers

Across the weekend, Ale & Radio will host a range of “virtual stages” — curated blocks of music dedicated to specific genres or decades — each sponsored by some of the UK’s most exciting independent breweries and craft producers, including:

Abbeydale Brewery

Triple Point Brewery

Bang the Elephant

Wonderwall Beer

Atom Beers

Bayonet Brewing

Aitchesons Brewery

Beyond Belief Brew Co

Sheffield Distillery

Fellowship of Beer by Steam Machine Brew Co

Also joining the festival lineup is Curry Smugglers, known for their innovative Indian snacks packaged in beer cans — perfect for festival munching.

Overtone Brewing is offering a specially curated ShedFest beer box, available to order via their webshop. The box includes a hand-picked selection of beers, the official ShedFest 25 festival poster, wristbands, stickers, and beer mats from Two Pints Deep — a men’s mental health and suicide prevention charity. It's the full ShedFest experience delivered straight to your door.

SHEDFEST Line-up Poster

Festival Offers & Support for Independent Beer

All festival sponsors are offering a special discount code: SHEDFEST25, allowing listeners to stock up on independent beers and snacks while supporting small producers — and saving some money too.

ShedFest 25 is also proud to be supported by SIBA (Society of Independent Brewers) as part of their Independent Beer Campaign, which champions independent breweries across the UK.

How to Join the Festival

Listeners can stream the full festival experience via aleandradio.co.uk/shedfest or tune in through the free Mixcloud app. The stream can be played through Bluetooth speakers or smart TVs, transforming any home or garden into a festival space.

The ShedFest stream also features an interactive stream wall, where fans can upload their own photos, see the live schedule and lineup, and chat with fellow listeners.