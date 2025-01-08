Sheffield wedding venues: Winter Love Open House Weekend

The Mowbray, Chimney House and Victoria are hosting their annual weekend of inspiration and beauty at the Winter Love Wedding & Events Open House on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th January 2025! Head down for everything events inspiration and see the venues for yourself...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THE WEEKEND

Hosted across the dreamy candlelit interiors of The Mowbray, The Chimney House and brand newly restored beauty of a building, Victoria, for a buzzing hive of all things lovely to inspire you for your wedding day. The venues are a stone's throw away from each other in Neepsend - which means you can float between the three - come on either day or both and experience the full magic.

Get caught up in the romance and fun of these buildings and the joy they bring - have a relaxed wander around, join for lunch, coffee and cocktails and take some time to chat with us about celebrating your day in 2025 and 2026/27!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mowbray

The Mowbray, Victoria and The Chimney House will be beautifully styled with our trademark candles, soft floral touches and antique curiosities to give you a magical glimpse into how we would take care of your day with us!

BE SURE TO REGISTER!

The first 100 guests to do so will be gifted a free glass of fizz or Big Day Punch on arrival!

EVERYONE WELCOME!

Victoria

Join For Coffee, Cakes, Cocktails, Lunch and Brunch in The Clubhouse at Victoria...

The VIC Kitchen will be serving up lunch in The Clubhouse on Saturday - and on Sunday - join us for a gorgeous little Sunday Brunch! Be sure to book!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mow’s Coffee - for plenty of weekend coffee and cake favorites! No need to book - just come on in!

BEAUTIFUL MULTI AWARD WINNING SPACES

The Mowbray

Fall in love with our multi-award winning and vibrant historic events venues. Explore at every turn our love affair with restoring historic Sheffield buildings with beautifully considered and luxurious in-house design and the story of reuse, recycle and reducing impact telling the tale in all of our interiors…

The Mowbray

118 Mowbray Street, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8EN

Housed in a former steel merchants from 1889 and flying the flag for luxe paired with industrial charm. Complete with a gorgeous British roof garden on the first floor…

The Mowbray

Victoria

1 Rowland Street, Neepsend, Sheffield, S3 8DE

The ultimate reuse project, four years in the making and brand new in Winter 2024, Victoria our soulful new indoor and outdoor events space - for ceremonies, Wedding day feasting and all of life’s celebrations!

The Chimney House

4 Kelham Island, Sheffield S3 8RY

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perched on an ancient waterway, forged by the steel workers, humble in architectural perfection and a catalyst for thought and excellence. The romance of history and heritage that our iconic riverside building brings, alongside an adoration and dedication to all things weddings - perfect pre-wedding rehearsal evenings, the most glorious ceremonies, receptions and parties imaginable for up to 50 guests to feast on the finest food from the seven hills of Sheffield.

Winter Love Weekend

JOIN!

Drop in for a wander at your own pace:

Come for a casual wander around the spaces - just call in between 11am and 3pm to have a look around! Register and receive a glass of fizz or Big Day Punch on us when you arrive!

Book an Appointment

A little more in-depth than a casual show-around, this gives you the chance to ask questions and sit down to run through your ideas with the team. Email- [email protected] - and let us know if you would like to view The Mowbray, Victoria, The Chimney House or all three! All appointments will be confirmed by email!

GET INSPIRED!

Both days we'll be joined by some truly wonderful creatives and makers who are entirely dedicated to you and your vision on your wedding day. Perfect to come and have a chat and get inspired!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking part across the weekend and sharing their top wedding tips will be:

The White Yard

Tweed & Groom

The Nook Retreat

Debbie Carlisle

Greystone Flowers

Vintage Volks Weddings

Maytree Photographer

Kate Beaumont

Laura Taff Make-Up

Helen Jubb

Claire The Celebrant

The Relaxed bride

Jacob Gourley Artist

The Social Wedding

Tim Peters Musician

reskin

Mirl & Co

Assembly Trio

Something Borrowed

Leann Marie Design

Bettys Flower Club