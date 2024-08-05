Show Racism the Red Card commissions new musical about Walter Tull

Show Racism the Red Card is breaking new and exciting ground by commissioning the writing of a new musical drama to tour the UK during Black History Month 2024.

Our Little Hour which will be touring theatre venues across the UK throughout October 2024 tells the inspirational story of the legendary, pioneering, black footballer - Walter Tull.

Written by award winning playwright Dougie Blaxland and celebrated composer Chris Anthony, Our Little Hour explores how Walter Tull - grandson of a Barbadian slave - orphaned at eight years old, rose to prominence against all odds.

The first black footballer to play at the highest level of the domestic game in the UK, he went on to achieve yet another historic breakthrough as the first man of his heritage to be commissioned as an Officer in the British Army.

Tragically killed in action just a few weeks before the end of World War 1, Walter Tull’s pioneering achievements have earned him a distinguished place in British history and in the hearts of everyone who knows his story.

Playwright, Dougie Blaxland, described Our Little Hour as “a celebration of the life of an extraordinary man whose pioneering spirit continues to inspire the campaign for justice and equality. It is also deeply fitting that the production which will be staged throughout Black History Month and honour the memory of one of the most significant figures in British sporting and military history.”

Combining a power packed drama with hauntingly original music, Our Little Hour comes hot on the heels of huge critical acclaim for On The Ropes - Dougie Blaxland’s most recent musical drama - which enjoyed a sell out run at The Park Theatre, London last year.

Paul Kearns, Director of Operations at Show Racism the Red Card, believes that the production “tells a really important story which will help to reinforce the work that we are doing to combat racism by engaging new audiences in a celebration of Walter Tull’s pioneering contribution to British society.”

The tour schedule for Our Little Hour is:

8th to 10th Oct - Everyman Theatre Cheltenham - The Irving Studio - 7.30 Box Office 01242 572573

11th & 12th Oct - Burton Taylor Studio Oxford Playhouse - 7.30 (Matinee at 2.30 on 12th Oct) Box Office 01865 305305

15th to 19th Oct - Ustinov Studio Theatre Royal Bath - 7.30 Box Office 01225 448844

22nd & 23rd Oct - The Greenwich Theatre London - 7.30 (Matinee at 2.30 on 23rd Oct) Box Office 020 88587755

24th Oct - New Theatre Royal Portsmouth - 2.30 & 7.30 Box Office 023 92649000

26th Oct - Derby Theatre Studio - 2.30 & 7.30 Box Office 01332 593939

29th Oct - South Street Studio Reading - 7.30 Box Office 0118 9606060

30th Oct - Theatre Royal Wakefield - 7.30 Box Office 01924 211311

31st Oct to 2nd Nov - Royal and Derngate Northampton - 7.30 (Matinee at 2.30 on 2nd Nov) Box Office 01604 624811

For more information contact Jim Brown at [email protected] 07899898136