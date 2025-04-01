Sibling duo shine as BBC Children in Need ambassadors on behalf of CarFest presented by bp pulse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the ambassadors of its charity partners, CarFest aims to inspire the nation to #DoMoreGood

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CarFest presented by bp pulse was created by Chris Evans in 2012 with a simple yet profound purpose - to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Thirteen years on, this mission remains at the heart of everything CarFest does.

Visitors come to this family-fundraising festival to hear incredible music, make memories with loved ones, and be part of something bigger. 100% of profits from every ticket sold goes towards seven incredible charities supporting children, teens, and families across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year CarFest will be raising funds for BBC Children in Need which receives 50% of the total funds raised. Other national charity partners, Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, Starlight Children’s Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust and Young Epilepsy, who will each receive 7% of the funds raised. Local Hampshire based charity Naomi’s House & Jacksplace will receive 2%.

BBC Children in Need Ambassadors on behalf of CarFest presented by bp pulse Aanyah and Amyra

The remaining 13% will be donated to additional causes, including those local to the CarFest event site. Every ticket purchased contributes directly to supporting these incredible causes.

This year’s Do More Good Week shines a spotlight on these charities by sharing the stories of several young ambassadors - extraordinary children whose lives have been changed by CarFest’s support.

Since 2012, CarFest has raised over £25 million for its charitable partners, and in 2024 alone, an impressive £1.26 million was donated. This August Bank Holiday (22nd-24th), CarFest returns to Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, featuring six festivals rolled into one: FoodFest, KidsFest, RetroFest, SpaFest, StarFest, and Cars at CarFest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aanyah (10) and Amyra (7) are this year’s ambassadors for BBC Children in Need, on behalf of The Habbit Factory, a project supported by the charity. Their lives were turned upside down three years ago when their mother, Neera, was diagnosed with breast cancer. As Neera started chemotherapy, the girls became anxious and withdrawn. However, the family discovered The Habbit Factory, a theatre and arts organisation in London. Over the past few years, it’s been a lifeline for the girls, and helped them regain their confidence.

Aanyah and Amyra have flourished with the help of The Habbit Factory and are now part of the Children in Need Choir. Their mother Neera shared, “The Habbit Factory has been a lifesaver for the girls. There are always lots of volunteers on hand to help and hold their hand. Since attending, the girls are more confident. They now act, sing, and speak on stage.”

This year, 10% of ticket sales and all festival profits will go directly to these charities, ensuring that more children like Aanyah and Amyra can find joy, confidence, and adventure beyond their diagnosis.

This summer, global pop sensation Rita Ora will headline the Main Stage on Saturday 23rd August. That’s not all, and alongside Rita, fans can enjoy a whole host of acts, including the rock-tastic Travis, folk-rock musician Tom Walker, 80s pop sensations Madness as well as the smooth blues of Seasick Steve to name a few.

CarFest 2025 will be the best yet, celebrating music, family fun, and fundraising all in one place. Get ready for an unforgettable weekend! Tickets are available now at www.carfest.org.