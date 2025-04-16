Skating the extra mile: Team GB star and Weetabix team up to give kids a sporting chance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Easter, Olympic skateboarding sensation Lola Tambling is calling on young people to step out of their comfort zones and get involved in new sports and physical activities.

Her message follows the results of a recent poll of 1,000 children and parents, which revealed that four in 10 children have been held back from trying new sports.

The barriers include a lack of nearby facilities (44%), the cost of participation (39%), and low confidence among children themselves (32%).

Worryingly, 38% of kids said they simply aren’t interested in most sports, and nearly one in 10 admitted they only exercise because they "have to."

Team GB's Lola Tambling has partnered with Weetabix to host the 'Ultimate Bix Bowl' at a London skate camp, as part of a wider push to get more kids trying new sports

To help Brits overcome these obstacles, the nation’s favourite cereal, Weetabix, which commissioned the research, teamed up with the GB Skateboarder to inspire young people to get active and attempt new sports.

Tambling, who is just 17 years of age from Cornwall, is one of Team GB’s most promising young stars and has experienced firsthand the confidence that excelling in sport can give young people.

Teaming up with Weetabix, together they have hosted the ‘Ultimate Bix Bowl’ Skate Camp, to help kick-start the drive to get young people trying new sports. The breakfast event was hosted at the iconic BaySixty6 Skatepark in Notting Hill, London, where skating greats like Tony Hawk skated before, and saw Lola teaching tips and tricks to fans and aspiring skaters.

Tambling hopes to inspire a shift in mindset and stated: “Trying something new can be scary, but it’s also the first step towards discovering what you’re passionate about. Skateboarding changed my life - I want other kids to find their thing too.”

The research also explored what motivates kids to get moving, revealing that family (57%), friends (53%), and teachers (35%) are the biggest sources of inspiration.

What is more, when it comes to where kids are most active, PE lessons at school top the list (54%), followed by everyday activities like walking to school or taking the dog out (47%), and playing football (45%).

Other popular ways to stay active include swimming (37%), playground games (34%), and cycling (24%).

Despite the challenges, children are still managing to clock an average of 93 minutes of physical activity per day, well above the NHS-recommended minimum.

Commissioned via OnePoll, the study also found that when it comes to how kids get active and their preferences, 19% of young people prefer team sports, 18% prefer solo activities, and over half (52%) like a mix of both.

Emily Hill, spokesperson for Weetabix, said: “It’s great to hear that kids are getting plenty of daily activity, but when you listen to Lola talk about what skateboarding has given her outside the bowl, it makes you realise how significant the impact of enhancing participation in sport can be to youngsters, whatever sport that may be.”

“That’s why we want to encourage the next generation to try new activities that might help them find a new hobby or passion.”

From kickflips to ollies, Lola was on hand to guide skaters of all levels, helping them build confidence and have fun on four wheels. Supporting the action was the ‘Bix Breakfast Bar, where guests got a first taste of the brand-new Weetabix Crispy Minis Caramelised Biscuit flavour – great to keep you going between runs.

The event marks the launch of the new Crispy Minis Caramelised Biscuit flavour, which is available to buy nationwide in Asda, Morrisons, Sainsburys, Co-op, Iceland and Ocado now.