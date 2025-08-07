Snap to it! A world-class photography festival is coming to London – and everyone’s invited

A world-class photography festival is coming to London, welcoming both amateur and professional photographers to celebrate the art of image-taking.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This September, London will become a playground for photographers as FUJIKINA, an international photography festival from photography brand, Fujifilm, lands in the capital for the very first time.

The event promises an immersive experience for all creatives who love seeing the world through a lens, offering a rare opportunity to connect with like-minded creatives, improve skills, and find fresh inspiration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running across two jam-packed weekends, September 18–21 and 25–28, the festival will take over three buzzing venues in central London – Fujifilm’s iconic House of Photography, The Conduit, and The Stables in Covent Garden – transforming them into vibrant hubs filled with inspiration, education, and hands-on experience.

A world-class photography festival is coming to London, welcoming both amateur and professional photographers to celebrate the art of image-taking.

First launched in Kyoto, Japan in 2017, FUJIKINA has since toured globally through creative capitals including Tokyo, New York, Berlin and Milan. Now, for the first time, it is coming to the UK capital, bringing together an extraordinary line-up of exhibitions, talks, workshops, photo walks and other activities, all designed to celebrate the art of photography.

Tickets start from £20 and attendees can expect everything from expert-led masterclasses with renowned photographers like Tigz Rice, Lateef Okunnu, and David Shoukry, to photo walks through the city with talented guides including Dawn Eggleton and Luke Davis.

Attendees will also have the chance to hear Magnum photographers, Olivia Arthur and Mark Power, discuss their World in Color projects. This initiative has seen Magnum Photos digitising its color archive in partnership with Fujifilm and the French Médiathèque du Patrimoine et de la Photographie in an effort to preserve its legacy and reveal decades of unseen color images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Festivalgoers will also have the chance to explore Fujifilm’s latest instax™ range in playful, interactive zones and can join live panel discussions on everything from filmmaking to building creative communities. Those attending will also have the opportunity to experiment with the latest professional photography kit available from Fujifilm as well as enjoy a free gear check and clean with Fujifilm’s Quality Maintenance Service.

Snap to it! A world-class photography festival is coming to London – and everyone’s invited

Theo Georghiades, General Manager at Fujifilm UK, said: “The FUJIKINA event is about so much more than just cameras and kit – bringing communities together with a shared passion for photography and giving people a platform to express how they see the world.

“Whether you’re a pro with decades of experience or someone who just loves snapping moments on your phone, FUJIKINA is for you. The event promises to be a celebration of creativity, curiosity, and connection, and a space where every perspective is welcome.

“We can’t wait to welcome photographers of all backgrounds and experience levels to London this September, and to see the incredible passion and creativity they bring with them.”

For more information about the event and booking details, visit the official ticketing site: www.tickettailor.com/events/fujikinaldn