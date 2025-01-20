South Asian film: There’s plenty for fans to enjoy this month at Vue

Sky Force

As the appetite for South Asian content continues to grow across the UK, Vue is proud to be showcasing films from across the region throughout the year.

Heading to Vue this Friday is Hindi title Sky Force, a gripping story inspired by extraordinary true events surrounding one of the deadliest air strikes between India and Pakistan.

Another Hindi title arriving on screens this month is Deva, which follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer who uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal while investigating a high-profile case.

Malayalam movie Praavinkoodu Shappu will be arriving at Vue this Friday. Set after hours at a toddy shop, it follows 11 people who have stayed inside, playing cards and drinking all night. When the owner of the shop is found hanging dead in the middle of the shop, SI Santhosh finds himself caught up in a web of mysterious and strange suspects.

Chaalchitro The Frame Fatale

Also arriving this month is the Bengali thriller Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale, delving into the lives of four Kolkata Police officers investigating a series of murders; the Tamil crime drama Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2, following a loving husband and father drawn into a dangerous crime network; and the Punjabi thriller Majhail, a gripping tale of revenge set in Punjab's criminal underworld.

Humberto Michelacci, Screen Content Manager (International Film) at Vue UK & Ireland, said: “The appetite for South Asian films continues to soar and Vue is proud to champion this brilliant content.

"Dedicated film festivals and cultural events celebrating South Asia’s vibrant storytelling, coupled with increasing global recognition and growing audience demand, have helped shine a spotlight on this incredible industry.

"We’re proud to call ourselves home to so many brilliant South Asian titles this year.”