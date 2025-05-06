Southampton International Boat Show returns with a bold new vision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for the 56th edition of the Southampton International Boat Show, which returns to Mayflower Park from Friday, 19 to Sunday, 28 September.

The UK’s largest celebration of boating and watersports is undergoing an exciting transformation this year, featuring a brand-new layout with a new entrance on Mayflower Park, new attractions, and an expanded line-up of exhilarating on and off-water experiences.

Whether you’re a curious newcomer, a seasoned water sports enthusiast, or a serious boat buyer, the 2025 show offers something for everyone. Held over ten days, the event brings together hundreds of leading marine brands, from paddleboards and dinghies to sleek superyachts and the latest tech innovations, all set against the spectacular backdrop of Europe’s largest purpose-built show marina.

The 2025 list of exhibiting brands will be announced soon, promising an exciting lineup for marine lovers of every kind.

A fresh new look and feel awaits visitors this year, including the launch of dedicated feature areas for powerboats (The Powerhub) and fishing enthusiasts (Angler’s Alley). The new Boating Academy will feature talks and expert advice for everyone from novices to experienced sailors, with more exciting details to follow soon.

There’s also a brand-new Waterside Lounge for premium ticket holders, which will offer a stylish space to relax and soak up the atmosphere in between exploring the show.

The ever-popular Marina, which offers sea trials, on-water attractions and areas dedicated to different boat types, returns due to overwhelming popularity with both exhibitors and visitors. These curated areas make it easier than ever for guests to explore the boats and brands most relevant to them.

For high-octane thrills, the On The Water stage, set within the purpose-built marina will return, with a turbo-charged stunt programme, featuring jaw-dropping jet ski and other adrenaline-fuelled displays, soon to be announced.

Back by popular demand, the Try A Boat experience with FlexiSail offers visitors the chance to take to the water on a range of sailing yachts and motor cruisers, completely free of charge, allowing them to experience life at sea with no strings attached.

Also returning is Wetwheels, offering fully accessible powerboat rides, ensuring that everybody, regardless of age or ability, can enjoy the thrill of boating in a safe, supported, and inclusive environment.

Over at The Shipyard, the show’s festival zone, visitors can enjoy live music all weekend long, with a top-secret headline act to be announced soon, plus an array of delicious street food, and family-friendly fun guaranteed to keep the good vibes flowing.

For those who love to shop, the retail and chandlery areas across the show will offer a paradise of nautical clothing suppliers and marine gadgets. Be sure to check out the Dive Tank, brought to the show by Andark, where visitors can learn to dive for free, under the guidance of experts.

Get your show tickets now – limited second-wave prices available!

Second-wave tickets for the Southampton International Boat Show are now available for a limited time, giving visitors a reduced rate on the same incredible line-up of boats, watersports, and on-water experiences.

Tickets start from £24.99 (concessions from £19.99), and up to two children aged 15 and under go free with each adult.

Whether you’re a seasoned sailor looking to improve your skills, a family in search of new adventures, or just dipping your toes into the boating lifestyle, book your tickets to the Southampton International Boat Show now and secure your spot at the UK’s biggest celebration of boating and water sports.

Book your tickets, and find out more at www.southamptonboatshow.com