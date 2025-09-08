Spa resort hosts historic seaplane flight crew

Waterbird at Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa

A spa hotel resort has played host to the flight crew of a prototype seaplane from the annals of aviation history.

Low Wood Bay Resort & Spa was the base for the pilots and engineers of Waterbird, a unique, exact replica of the UK’s first successful seaplane which first flew from Windermere in 1911.

The spa resort also gave a select audience of aviation enthusiasts and guests the chance to meet the team behind the project.

Waterbird sped across the water and took wing in two early autumn evening demonstration flights across Windermere against the stunning backdrop of the Langdale Pikes. The crew then retired to the spa resort for an informal question and answer session with guests and visitors.

Waterbird flight crew land at Low Wood Bay (left to right) Ian Gee, Angus Whyte, Chris Gotke, Bill Brooks

The Waterbird project team included pilot Lieutenant Commander Chris Gotke, chief engineer Dr Bill Brooks, and Chairman of the Lakes Flying Company Ltd Ian Gee. They took the audience through their involvement in the Waterbird project and their wider flying experience.

English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues managing director Ben Berry says: “It was thrilling to see this majestic aircraft turn back the clock to a golden age of aviation on Windermere, especially as Low Wood Bay has a fascinating back story in relation to seaplanes and flying boats.

“It was great to host the flying team here at the hotel and give them a platform to tell us all about the project. Lieutenant Commander Gotke says the aircraft is a delight to fly.”

In the late 1970s and early 80s, Low Wood Bay was a focal point in advocating tourism proposals for small seaplanes taking off from and landing on the waters of Windermere.

Michael Berry OBE, Ben’s grandfather, was involved in a short-lived campaign to develop commercial seaplane operations at Windermere. A Tiger Moth seaplane landed on the hotel’s waterfront in 1979, and another floating plane, a four seater Cessna, made a visit in 1983.

The idea was that a rapid ‘water taxi’ service to and from regional airports, as well as the potential for leisure flights on Windermere, could take off in popularity. But the proposals never got off the ground.

Chairman of the Lakes Flying Company Ltd Ian Gee said: “We are very grateful to English Lakes Hotels for accommodating the key members of the team, and for giving us the opportunity to let the public meet us all and discuss the intricacies of the project. The Waterbird flights went smoothly – it’s a wonderful aircraft and magnificent to see in flight. All in all it was a thoroughly enjoyable day.”

Waterbird’s flights on Windermere involved detailed planning. The team worked with the Lake District National Park Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority to attain appropriate permissions and licences. The project also involved transporting the seaplane from its home at Liverpool Airport.

For further information about the award winning Waterbird project, visit https://www.waterbird.org.uk