SpaFest returns to CarFest 2025 with a recharged lineup of mind, body and soul experiences

SpaFest

CarFest may be known for its incredible music, motors and family fun, but it’s also a place where wellbeing takes centre stage. This August Bank Holiday weekend (22nd–24th August), SpaFest returns to CarFest 2025 with a stellar lineup, inviting festival-goers to reset, recharge and reconnect as part of the UK’s biggest family fundraising festival, presented by bp pulse.

Now a cornerstone of CarFest, SpaFest is a sanctuary of inspiration, relaxation and self-discovery. With a dynamic schedule of talks, movement sessions and hands-on experiences, it’s designed to nourish the mind, body and soul.

On the SpaFest Stage, hosted by Kay Ribeiro, attendees will enjoy thought-provoking conversations with a host of inspiring speakers. Former soldier and bestselling author Jordan Wylie MBE will share his extraordinary journey from combat to compassion. Lou George, founder of Manifestation FREQ, will reveal the power of conscious creation, while plant-based pioneers Dave and Steve Flynn of The Happy Pear will demonstrate how diet can transform energy and wellbeing.

Other highlights include Ben Branson, founder of Seedlip – the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, Dr. Emily Leeming, a leading microbiome scientist, and Rachel Harris, an award-winning entrepreneur and finance expert – all offering insights into health, mindset and modern living.

New for 2025, the Inspiration Hub partners with Nirvana Spa – the UK’s premier pure water retreat – will elevate the experience with a touch of luxury and calm. This serene space will feature empowering conversations and mindful moments led by real people with real stories of transformation.

Among the standout names is Alexandra Legouix, TV presenter and wellness advocate, who will lead yoga, mindfulness and mindset sessions. She’ll be joined by Kate Rowe-Ham, founder of the Owning Your Menopause app, alongside an incredible line-up including breast cancer survivor and author Dr Liz O'Riordan, Nina Barough CBE, founder of The MoonWalk, and many more.

Those looking to get moving can visit The Studio, which offers energising classes across the weekend. Jae Willow returns with transformative sound bathing, while Juliet Nicholas leads Pilates and strength training. Also joining are Ally Boothroyd, expert in Yoga Nidra, and 90s icon Mr. Motivator, bringing his legendary high-energy workout for all ages.

In The Oasis, a peaceful escape from the festival buzz, festival-goers will discover soul-nourishing wellness workshops. Fan favourites Toni Medcalf and Viv Bowra return with Vision Board and EFT sessions, while Kate Harrison, the UK’s leading chromotherapy expert, will demonstrate how colour can be used to transform your wellbeing.

When it’s time to unwind, the Recharge Hub offers rejuvenating Deep Tissue Massage and Reflexology by Soul Stretch, alongside Wellbeing Walks with Space to Talk, including guided meditations and Nordic walking through the tranquil woodlands of Laverstoke Park Farm.

Adding a magical touch this year is Prestige Flowers’ Wishing Tree. Visitors can hang a wish for a loved one and be in with a chance to win a beautiful bouquet from the UK’s most-reviewed florist.

Across the weekend, SpaFest will host a stellar schedule of talks and activities. On Friday, hear from Anisha Joshi, Jason Grayston, Rhiannon Lambert, Lewis Crompton and Sally Gunnell OBE DL.

On Saturday, look out for Dr. Philippa Kaye, Kate Rowe-Ham, TJ Power and the Gavin Sisters. On Sunday, Dale Pinnock, Mark Whittle, Julia Bradbury, Ed Byrne, and festival favourites Outta Puff Daddys will close the weekend with a blend of humour, insight and motivation.

Tickets for CarFest 2025 are available now at carfest.org.