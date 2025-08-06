Special opportunity to own highly desirable late-production 300SL Roadster

Estimated at £650,000-£750,000, the car will be one of the highlights among an estimated 100 or so classic, collector and performance motorcars and motorcycles being offered for sale on Wednesday, September 10.

Highly desirable, it is one of just 209 alloy block, Dunlop four-wheel disc brake 300SL Roadsters ever produced. It is now fitted with an earlier cast-iron cylinder block, as a large proportion of the alloy block equipped cars tended to warp when overheated, due to it being a relatively new technology. It is described by the vendor as being matching numbers in all other aspects.

Lucas Gomersall, motor car specialist at H&H Classics, said: “What better way to mark our debut Kelham Hall sale than by having the pleasure of auctioning this splendid 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster.

“It has formed the centrepiece of a private collection that once totalled more than 100 cars and which included an earlier 300SL Gullwing which was previously sold by H&H, so we’ll be looking for similar success with this Roadster.”

An iconic classic, this notably late example was supplied new to America but has been resident in Europe and UK since 1995.

It was subjected to an extensive ‘bare metal’ bodywork restoration in 1996 - 1997, and was subsequently reconfigured as a ‘rallywagen’ during 2003 before being campaigned on numerous historic rallies and tours.

Wearing a pleasant careworn patina, meaning it can be developed ‘as is’ or restored to showroom condition once more, the Roadster is understood to retain its original chassis, body and gearbox, plus the original differential is supplied separately to the car having been previously exchanged for a limited-slip type, more suitable for competition work.

Lucas added: “The beautiful surroundings of Kelham Hall provide the perfect setting for the auction of a celebrated automotive work of art. It’s sure to be a special event which will have other desirable classic, collectable and performance motorcars going under the hammer.”

Collectors, enthusiasts and potential owners will be able to inspect the car ahead of the sale when it is available for viewing on Tuesday, September 9 at the sale venue. It will also be on display at H&H’s final free-to-attend, ‘Classics & Coffee’ event of the summer at Kelham Hall on Wednesday, August 13.

For more information about H&H Classics, the 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster and all of the other cars appearing in the Kelham Hall Sale, visit www.handh.co.uk.

