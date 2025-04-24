Spice up your Cinco de Mayo at Hard Rock Cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This May, get ready to fiesta like there’s no mañana as Hard Rock Cafes in London turns up the heat for Cinco de Mayo!

From May 1 to 5, both iconic locations – Old Park Lane and Piccadilly Circus – will be celebrating with a limited-edition menu full of flavour-packed dishes, vibrant cocktails, and festive vibes.

Cinco de Mayo, which translates to May 5 in Spanish, marks the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While rooted in history, the day has evolved into a broader celebration of Mexican-American culture, heritage, and pride – all across the world!

Whether you're in the mood for bold bites or giant margaritas, Hard Rock’s exclusive Cinco de Mayo specials promise a taste of Mexico right in the heart of London.

Baja California Blackberry Jumbo Margarita by Hard Rock Cafe London

Limited-Time Food Specials

Chips & Queso – Hard Rock Cafe's legendary rendition features warm cheese sauce topped with seasoned ground beef, fresh jalapenos, spring onions and served with crisp tortilla chips – a perfect accompaniment to the festivities.

Steak & Chicken Queso Fajitas – Sizzling platters of grilled chicken and steak served with onions, peppers, Pico de Gallo, feta cheese, guacamole, shredded lettuce, charred corn, pickled onion, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Drinks Specials – 36oz Jumbo Margaritas

Baja California Blackberry – A delicious blend of Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Triple Sec, blackberry syrup, fresh strawberries, blackberries, and house-made margarita mix. Served on the rocks with a sugar rim, this concoction is sure to transport your taste buds to the sunny shores of Baja California.

Mexico City Mango – Paying homage to the vibrant streets of Mexico City, experience a fusion of flavours with Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, Triple Sec, sambal chili, mango puree, and house-made margarita mix, served with Hard Rock Cafe's Love-All Spice rim.

Cancun Orange Cadillac – Indulge in luxury with Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, Cointreau Orange liqueur, orange juice, house-made margarita mix, and a float of Grand Marnier. Served on the rocks with a salt rim, this cocktail embodies the essence of Cancun's sun-soaked beaches.

And for the ultimate celebration, join us on Monday, May 5 at Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus for a live mariachi performance by theincredible,Mariachi Óle - a professional Mexican mariachi band based in London. With over 15 years of experience each, their talented musicians bring the vibrant folk sounds of Mexico to life with traditional instruments like the guitar, bass guitar, and trumpet. Mariachi Óle has performed across the UK and Europe, and they’ll be bringing an authentic taste of Mexican culture and music to Hard Rock Cafe Piccadilly Circus from 18:00-18:45.

Cinco de Mayo only comes once a year – so grab your amigos, book a table and raise a glass (or a jumbo margarita) to good times, great food and unforgettable vibes – all in true Hard Rock style.

For reservations or more information, visit the website.