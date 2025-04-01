Spirited solicitor takes on 'Year of Running' for The Genie’s Wish Charity

Laura Corrigan

A spirited solicitor is racing through an inspirational charity challenge.

Laura Corrigan, a property lawyer with Mackenzie Jones Solicitors – based in Chester, Menai Bridge and St Asaph – will take on 24 park runs, a 10K and a half and full marathon in aid of The Genie’s Wish Charity.

Laura is travelling across the UK and visiting different towns and cities from A-Z as part of her Year of Running campaign, including Alderford Lake, Birkenhead, Lyme Park, Macclesfield, Ruthin, Telford and Valley, Anglesey.

She has already completed several races, notably the Chester 10K, where she was joined by colleague Sara Parry, and will build up to her biggest test in October – Chester Marathon.

Targeting £1,000 in donations for the kind-hearted organisation, whose mission is to enhance the lives of people aged 0-40 years, living in England and Wales, who are suffering from a critical or terminal illness or living with a life-limiting medical condition, she said: “The park run A-Z is logistically going to be the biggest hurdle as it is a time and travel commitment, but also a lot of fun.

“From a physical perspective the half and full marathons in Chester will be quite gruelling, but I am training hard and have no doubt I will go on to complete them.”

Laura added: “The Genie’s Wish is an amazing charity which does so much good work, notably in bringing joy and providing those who are suffering with a life-changing ‘wish’, so I am going to be doing all I can to smash my target and raise as much money as possible.

“Thanks so much to everyone who has got behind me so far, and to those who have shown so much generosity and support, including the team at Mackenzie Jones.”

Mackenzie Jones directors Richard Jones, Anna Mills Morgan, Andrew Foley Jones and Sara Parry wished her well with the rest of her “epic” fundraising drive.

“We are all very proud of Laura, and in awe of her efforts already this year,” they said.

“It is an amazing challenge for a brilliant charity, we are all fully behind her and know she will go on to hit all her targets in the months ahead.”