Spook-Tacular Fun Awaits at Dalkeith Country Park This Halloween

Halloween Events at Dalkeith Country Park 2025

Dalkeith Country Park is set to transform into a world of eerie enchantment this October with its Halloween Happenings. From the NEW frightfully fun Spooky Wood to creative workshops and sweet treats at Restoration Yard, The Park will be bursting with spooky surprises for all ages.

Running daily from Friday 3 October to Sunday 2 November, families are invited to step into The Spooky Wood at Fort Douglas. This new, immersive maze experience is free with a Fort Douglas ticket and promises spookiness aplenty and buckets of Halloween charm.

Brave explorers will encounter towering scarecrows, watchful witches and warlocks, giant spiders, ominous crows, eerie tombstones and more as they uncover surprises hidden along the winding pathways. Perfect for children and families, The Spooky Wood guarantees just the right mix of fun and fright.

Alongside the thrills of The Spooky Wood, Restoration Yard will host two hands-on Halloween workshops for children under 12. In the Halloween Cookie Workshop little bakers will decorate pumpkin and ghost gingerbread cookies, leaving with four delicious biscuits to enjoy or share. The Halloween Craft Workshop invites youngsters to paint their own ceramic pumpkins and make spooky ghost decorations. A delightfully messy session for budding crafters.

Kid's Halloween Workshops at Dalkeith Country Park

“We’re excited to bring a mix of spooky fun and creative activities to Dalkeith Country Park this Halloween. Whether families are looking for a little adventure in The Spooky Wood or something hands-on at our Halloween workshops, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.” - Sophie Barr, Head of Park Events

With magical mazes, creepy crafts, and wickedly tasty treats, Halloween Happenings at Dalkeith Country Park promises a fun-filled day for families looking to celebrate the spooky season in style.

For more information and to book tickets, visit: www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk/event/halloween-2025/