Sporting madness at Bat & Ball Covent Garden
The new site in the centre of the city is the ultimate activity bar, spanning 12,000 sq ft and sitting just steps from Seven Dials Market.
It’s packed withping pong, beer pong, interactive darts, karaoke, and exclusive neon-lit crazy golf & shuffleboard. And with 24 state-of-the-art HD screens throughout the venue, including in-game areas, every seat feels like the best in the house to watch live sports.
With the next few months jam-packed with great sporting events, Bat & Ball is a great place to take in the action with some mates, from the Formula One season, to the PDC Premier League and more football than you could dream of.
To make bookings, visit https://www.thebatandball.com/bookings/covent-garden