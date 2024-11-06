St. Pancras International: Free things to do in London this Christmas

Every Christmas, St. Pancras International turns into a hub of festive fun, and 2024 is no exception. This year, the centrepiece is the iconic Wicked Christmas Tree, accompanied by weekly Wicked Wednesday performances on the Andrew Lloyd Webber Piano.

Visitors can also enjoy the magic of Santa and his elves roaming the station and, for one-day only, join Santa himself in a joyous singalong!

Wicked Wednesdays

Join us in front of the Wicked Christmas Tree at St. Pancras International every Wednesday evening, where our pianist will take centre stage on the station's iconic piano, performing a selection of tracks from the Wicked film score. Songs will include The Wizard and I, Dancing Through Life, Popular, and of course, Defying Gravity. The performances will be completely free to attend, and you don’t need to book, making it the perfect time to make the most of your visit to St. Pancras International and bringing joy to commuters on their journeys.

Santa visits St Pancras International.

Wicked Wednesdays details:

· Dates: Every Wednesday from 6th November – 18th December

· Hours: 5pm - 6pm

· Location: The Andrew Lloyd Webber Piano (in front of the Wicked Christmas Tree), St. Pancras International

Santa Claus is Coming to Town … and he’s bringing his mischievous helpers!

This December, make your way to St. Pancras International for the chance to meet Father Christmas himself, as he prepares for his train up North! He will be stopping by three times this December to gather supplies for the gifts he and his elves will be crafting in their workshop this winter.

But the festive fun doesn't stop there! Santa’s mischievous elves will be out and about, filling the station with laughter and festive cheer as you shop, travel and explore this season.

Find Santa and his Elves at St. Pancras International:

· Dates: 7th, 8th, and 14th December

· Location: St. Pancras International

· Hours: 10.30am - 12.30pm

Sing with Santa

As an extra special treat, for one day only, you can gather around the Andrew Lloyd Webber Piano (located by the International Arrivals gate) for a singsong with St. Nick himself. Don’t miss this special chance to celebrate the season with music and festive cheer!

Sing with Santa Details:

· Date: 17th December

· Location: The Andrew Lloyd Webber Piano, St. Pancras International

· Hours: 4.30pm - 6.30pm

Festive eats

Shop ‘til you drop, then refuel at one of St. Pancras International’s lively restaurants and grab and go cafes for a festive treat. The Betjeman Arms, Carluccio’s, St. Pancras Bar & Brasserie, Barrel Vault and The Breakfast Club will all be offering limited-edition festive menus for dine in customers, remember to take a break and relax while you travel. It’s Chrismas after all! For those in a rush, EL&N have launched a show stopping drinks and pastry menu with instagramable festive treats while December will see St. Pancras become home to Gails whose mince pies are some of our favourites. Stop by to see what seasonal treats are available!

Christmas Shopping

Get ahead on Christmas shopping with ease! St. Pancras International retailers will be offering special Christmas gift offers, including Fortnum & Mason’s Christmas collection, Ladurée’s macaron yule log and Neuhaus’ advent collection. Diptyque and Lush have popped up on in the stations shopping Arcade offering perfect Christmas gifting options for your loved ones. Diptyque will offer free hand engraving on a number of dates so check out the St. Pancras website to find out more. Lush are stocking their Wicked range in the only dedicated Wicked x Lush store in Europe. Just in time for Christmas, we welcome Luxury fashion brand Coach to the station while Kate Spade now offer ready to wear, accessories and jewellery from their new boutique.Plus, explore a variety of fashion & beauty retailers - including Oliver Bonas, Accessorize, White Company, and Chanel – for perfect gifts.

Visit the St. Pancras International website for more information on this year’s free in-station Christmas activities and full list of retailers.