Stagecoach Ealing electrify on The West End stage

Stagecoach Ealing at The Shaftesbury Theatre

Stagecoach Performing Arts Ealing students took centre stage on the March 23 in a spectacularly dramatic piece based on Pirates of the Caribbean entitled ‘The Curse of Ealing at the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre on London’s West End.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen young performers, aged 10 to 17, all from Ealing joined Stagecoach schools from across the country to deliver a spectacular showcase of musical theatre. With months of rehearsals and dedication the troupe performed songs including ‘Down the Witches Road’ (Agatha All Along) and ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean Theme Song.’

Principal Valerie Weyland said: "Some of the students have been with us for years and others have just joined and have very little experience but each and every one of them was a star and we couldn't be prouder of them, the theatre erupted with applause when they had finished. What a wonderful memory for our talented students."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Student Channelle has been attending Stagecoach Ealing for many years: "It was especially nice to see how the newcomers improved and stepped up to create such an exciting performance. It was a great experience that grew our teamwork and performing skills."

Stagecoach Ealing on stage at The Shaftesbury Theatre

With performances like this, Stagecoach continues to offer young people opportunities to build their confidence, creative courage and take their new skills to extraordinary places.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Ealing, please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/ealing or call Valerie Weyland on 07498 997 595.

​