Stagecoach Portishead are a Powerhouse at The Shaftesbury Theatre

Stagecoach Portishead

An excited and enthused group of 22 Stagecoach Portishead students wowed a packed house at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London’s West End.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These young performers aged from 11-17 only had a 6 week rehearsal period in which to audition, learn and rehearse an 8-minute Musical Theatre Medley.

The troupe led by Naomi, Edith and Ella, dazzled in performance featuring hits from the show Wicked and included complex choreography and harmonies that pushed their skills and expertise to a West End standard!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach Portishead Principal Fae was so proud of her student’s achievements:

Stagecoach Portishead student Octavia on stage at The Shaftesbury Theatre

‘Some say they were the hit of the evening – the confidence and journey of growth in every student, in only 6 weeks, was really special to watch. For some of our students it was their first time on a professional stage, and for that first experience to be on the West End, well, it was really a dream come true for them!’

Stagecoach Portishead prides itself on being a safe, non-judgemental space where the students can express their creativity freely and most of all, be themselves.

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of helping children and young people build confidence and life skills. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programmes. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead please visit www.stagecoach.co.uk/portishead or call Principal Fae McIntyre on 07800833724