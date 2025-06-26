Stand-Up Comedy for M.A.T.E's: An Epic Night of Laughter for Everyone – Supporting Men's Mental Health

Daniel O'Reilly (aka Dapper Laughs) & Comedy Stars Unite for Stand-Up Charity Night

indigo at The O2 – 18th July 2025

Simon Brodkin, Daniel O’Reilly, and Tom Davis headline a stand-up comedy charity event to launch Daniel O’Reilly’s (aka Dapper Laughs) new charity, Men And Their Emotions.The comedy stars are taking over indigo at The O2 on July 18th for Stand-Up Comedy for M.A.T.E’s — a powerful night of laughter and unity to raise vital funds for a new men’s mental health charity, Men And Their Emotions (M.A.T.E).

Founded by O’Reilly, M.A.T.E aims to help provide counselling for the 55,000 men in the M.A.T.E support community and to fund dry houses for those unable to afford rehab. This special evening will raise much-needed funds and awareness for a cause that urgently deserves the spotlight.

M.A.T.E is building one of the UK’s most rapidly growing mental health communities, with the mission to provide connection, support, guidance, and mentoring for men struggling with their mental health, through shared lived experiences. What started as a safe Facebook group of men sharing real experiences has evolved into a charity that’s saving lives.

Now M.A.T.E will take centre stage with an unmissable lineup: Daniel O’Reilly, fresh from a sold-out 60-date tour, will bring his trademark honesty and energy to the stage. He will be joined by legendary prankster Simon Brodkin, the mastermind and creator of Lee Nelson—dubbed the “world’s most famous blagger” (The Daily Telegraph) and known for his iconic stunts and 75 million+ viral video views; Tom Davis – the comedy giant behind the BAFTA-winning Murder in Successville, star of BBC’s King Gary, and featured in hit films including Paddington 2 and the upcoming Wonka alongside Timothée Chalamet; Tom Ward – an award-winning comic known for his high-energy style, quirky storytelling, spot-on impressions, and inventive sound effects - with standout performances on Live at The Apollo, QI, and Roast Battle, he’s firmly established himself as a prominent act on the UK comedy circuit; and rising comedy star Daryl Robinson—an electrifying newcomer who’s already turning heads and delivering big laughs with his fresh perspective and raw talent.

Stand-Up Comedy for M.A.T.E’s is not just for men – it’s for everyone. Partners, friends, comedy lovers, and anyone who believes in mental health support are welcome. Every ticket sold contributes directly to life-saving services.

Daniel O’Reilly said: “After opening up about my own struggles with mental health and addiction, I was overwhelmed by others reaching out for help. That’s why I started M.A.T.E – to create a space where men can share, support one another, and never feel alone. We now have over 50,000 members in our community, and this event is about expanding that support even further. Every ticket sold helps fund counselling for men who can’t access it, dry houses for those who can’t afford rehab, and the continued growth of M.A.T.E, supporting tens of thousands of men – along with our trusted charity partners.”

“This lineup is a comedy fan’s paradise – a chance to laugh your socks off while supporting a vital cause.”

Stand-Up Comedy for M.A.T.E’s promises huge laughs, powerful moments, and a night that unites us all – because when we laugh together, we heal together. Join us and be part of the change.

Event Details:

Stand-Up Comedy for M.A.T.E’s – Charity Comedy Night

Friday, 18th July 2025

indigo at The O2, London