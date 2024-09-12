Start your morning right with a FREE Ibiza inspired dancercise class and breakfast
Sunrise Sessions are here to help celebrate the launch of new Quaker Protein porridge flavours, Strawberries & Cream and Peanut Butter, which have been created in response to an increased demand for healthy, protein-packed breakfasts – as 20% of under 35s now make protein consumption a priority after exercise.
Sunrise Sessions will be set against a backdrop of energising Ibiza-style dance tunes performed by renowned DJ and radio presenter Jack Saunders. Designed to invigorate participants, these sessions are sure to set Londoners up more positively for the day.
The Skinny Kitchen in Islington will be transformed into an Ibiza-inspired terrace, complete with holiday vibes, lively beats, and an energetic atmosphere. Sunrise Sessions will provide the perfect experience for anyone looking to inject some excitement into the start of their week.
- What: Sunrise Sessions – Ibiza-style morning dance workout classes and breakfast, hosted by Quaker
- When: Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th September 2024
- Where: Skinny Kitchen, 52 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 0QH Timings:
- 7am – 7:45am (Monday 23rd September 2024)
- 9am – 9:45am (Monday 23rd September 2024)
- 7am – 7:45am (Tuesday 24th September 2024)
- 9am – 9:45am (Tuesday 24th September 2024)
Chris King, Marketing Brand Manager at Quaker, said: “For many, intense workouts aren’t very realistic, and going to the gym can feel intimidating. Whether it’s the monotony of it, or a lack of enjoyment and motivation, many factors can impact our attitudes to working out. However, we know that finding a balance between doing some daily movement and eating well can be the sweet spot people are looking for. With almost one in three of us looking to try some exercise away from the gym environment, we’re excited to launch Quaker Sunrise Sessions to bring a joyful morning workout with a difference. And with over one in six people struggling to find great-tasting protein foods to support their goals, we’ve launched our new Quaker Protein flavours to hit the spot for breakfast – however they start their days.”
